In the last century, any person who presumed to be cult or intellectual read books. At the moment books are not the only source of information and culture. Television has programs that help to educate the inhabitants of a country, just like the radio, magazines and newspapers. Books compete with these means of communication, but they are the most important instrument for the transmission of profound knowledge.

In teaching, from primary level to doctorate, lBooks represent a basic means of learningwhether printed, for sale in bookstores, or through its digital reading, “online”, available on the internet.

Reading books continues to be an indicator of the culture of the inhabitants of a country. In Swisswith a population of 8.7 million inhabitants, 14.5 times smaller than that of Mexico, more than 12 thousand titles were published in 2021while in Mexicowith a population of 126.7 million, 14.5 times that of Switzerland, published 7 thousand 686 different books, 1.6 times less than in Switzerland. Reading books continues to be a reference of culture in a country.

As a professor and researcher I have published several books, but I also express my ideas on radio and television programs and in various newspapers, but I consider that Books are the most complete instrument for conveying ideas on substantive topics. students, and the description of the economic and political phenomena that surround us.

For books to compete with other media, it is important to avoid so-called “brick” books, which have several hundred pages and are read in their entirety by less than half of those who buy them.

My books Economic Laws, Rape by Governors have 140 pages, the one titled Capitalism or Socialism, 108 pages, and the most recent, Uneconomic Laws Destroy Mexico, 148. Amazon distributes them in all Spanish-speaking countries, and sends them to the house of the buyers.

If the authors are not updated, their books will have less diffusion and may go out of the market. The book is an instrument irreplaceable for communicating basic ideas and comprehensive analyzes of the economic or political environment in which we live.

