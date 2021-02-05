Each book has its time, like the famous text of Ecclesiastes: “A time to be born / and a time to die ….”, etc. Each era not only consecrates its heroes to the detriment of those who occupied that same place shortly before, but also has its own vocabulary, voices and expressions that, not long after, will be unintelligible for future generations. Let’s see what young man today uses, for example, a word like ‘zangolotino’, which Fernando Fernán Gómez liked so much.

Years ago I made public my more than rebuttable theory that there are books that are more stimulating at a certain time of year, in a certain season. I advised against reading García Márquez in the summer. In his novels and in his stories, the characters do not stop sweating the fat drop in the midst of a hostile climate that grips them and makes them violent. And reserve for that time works by Nordic authors, such as Jo Nesbo, where the landscape rarely appears snowy, and the air trapped in these books seems as if it came outside and comforted us. For the summer, Baroja would also be useful, in whose stories, especially those set in Paris or in his Basque land, it rains at all hours. A fine rain, a chirimiri more sentimental than atmospheric, which, however, ends up soaking us to the bone.

Our personal history is full of books that end up being part of our biography. I still remember my stay as visiting professor at the University of Toulon, a seafaring and naval city, located between Marseille and Nice. One of the books that helped me the most through those lonely days, completely away from all my family, was ‘The Battle Painter’, which had just come to light, by Arturo Pérez-Reverte. In the pages of that novel, perhaps the most intimate, personal and autobiographical of its author, there was a reference to a fresco that had just appeared inside the church of San Martino in Bologna. I took advantage of a weekend to travel by train to Italy, and, from Genoa, already by car, accompanied by my friend and colleague Marco Succio, we went to Bologna to verify the find that could well have been pure fiction. And there it was: a somewhat strange birth of the great Paolo Ucello in which the baby Jesus seems a faded figure, almost dead, as if his soul, so early, had flown to the heavens. We read this passage from the novel in a low voice, and the priest, who was very pleased to pay attention to what was happening, asked us for a photocopy of the text to include it in the tourist guides.

Each book we read helps us to know who we were at every moment of our life. The stories and novels of García Pavón, which I read during the year I stayed in a secondary school in Tomelloso where I was assigned, made me understand much better the customs, speech and landscape of the La Mancha lands and, hence, from ‘Quixote’ himself, which, for that reason, I was forced to read again.

Jack Kerouac and his best novel, ‘En el camino’, I reserved for a long trip from Murcia to France by bus, back in the nineties. It was nice and pleasant to read passages by the ill-fated North American beat writer and, from time to time, look up and see that the speed set the mood and the necessary music that the work requires. In the United States I read Nabokov’s ‘Lolita’ for the first time. It was on airplanes during a long crossing between the Midwest and the Southern states. People, in the hours of waiting at the airport and inside the plane, looked at me with perplexity, perhaps with some fear. The title, in English and Spanish, is the same, and Lolita’s name was preceded by scandal, indecency and the accusation of pedophilia against its author, which some still remembered from the television news or the film versions.

The books we choose speak a lot about ourselves. As much or more than what we eat or how we dress. And there are people who have already noticed. Not surprisingly, politicians prefer to appear in the photos that are published in the newspapers guarded by a colossal library, as if the books were the best hallmark of their good intentions, the palpable sign of their good government, of their unshakable honesty. . And they forget that only books are honored.