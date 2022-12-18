After doing a sweep through the main sports betting houses, we can see that it is one of the most balanced and unpredictable finals in recent times. Both Argentina and France arrive in a great moment of form, after having enjoyed a slip in the group stage, but having been very forceful since the round of 16. Both teams have a superlative star who is above the rest: Kylian Mbappé and Leo Messi.
France
Regarding the French team, the average of the bookmakers tells us that their victory in the grand final is paid between 1.90 and 1.95. That Mbappé wins the prize for the best player of the tournament is paid at 5.50, and that the Frenchman wins the World Cup golden boot at 2.80, well remember that since the round of 16 the PSG star has not managed to score a single goal .
Argentina
On the other hand, Argentina finds figures closer to 1.90 and 1.91. Very balanced with the data we have found regarding Didier Deschamps’ team. The World Cup Golden Ball for its great star, Leo Messi, is paid at 1.20, since it must be recognized that Mbappé would have to carry out an excessively scandalous final to snatch said award from the “flea”. That Messi takes the boot Championship gold pays around 1.5 and 1.6.
His figure is lower than that of Mbappé because with the Argentine star it is certain that in the event of a penalty he will be in charge of executing it.
#bookmakers #favorites #World #Cup #final
Leave a Reply