Nuria Pérez’s arrival at the cinema was eminently sound. The parents of the creator of the podcast cabinet of curiosities they watch a movie a day religiously. They already did when she was a child. Her children’s bedroom shared a wall with the living room and, from her bed, she joined them in this ritual. But only through what she heard. Often those late-night sessions were taken up by film noir. “They loved Edward G. Robinson, Lauren Bacall, Ingrid Bergman… I was imagining what was happening in the film and that’s how my creativity began to develop,” she herself recounted in mid-March. She remembers him from Podium Podcast —the Prisa Audio platform— with which she has just launched an audio expansion of her book The monster with the monocle and other beasts (Jekyll & Jill), whose protagonists are the cinema and society of the forties and fifties.

While writing it, Pérez already had in his head the sounds that could compose the future sound translation of his text. This former publicist turned author wanted to create a bookcast, a pioneering format in Spain. It’s about a podcast centered on a book, in which the author of the text translates the published elements with his own voice and expands what is told in writing with new elements. are already available the 23 sound pieces that make up the projectthat its author presents this Friday March 3 at the Fundación Telefónica de Madrid.

The deliveries intersperse various formats and are designed to be listened to in order. There are long essays “that look like cabinet of curiosities in terms of duration and style and that the listener will recognize”, advances Pérez. You can also find a serialized story and fictionalized monologues of its protagonists. The most difficult thing, says her creator, was finding voices that reminded of the old dubbings of those American movies from the fifties that she evokes in the bookcast. “We needed a cast that didn’t sound modern. We have found it in the world of dubbing and also theater. It has been especially difficult in the case of young characters. Andreu Quesada’s lack of ego [encargado del diseño sonoro del proyecto] it has made us forget about experiments to focus on recreating the vintage sound, much more basic than the current one”, Pérez comments.

The chapters also include a recreation of the book writing process, an extra not featured in the original publication. “We count from the initial fear of the blank page to the emotion and responsibility of giving life to a character”, explains the author of it. She does it through the exchange of letters between the writer, to whom she herself gives a voice, and the editor, played by Miguel Rellán. Content connects and extends through a website created expressly for this version of The monster with the monocle and other beasts.

‘The monster with the monocle and other beasts’ (Jekyll and Jill), the book turned into ‘bookcast’.

In addition to returning to the lesser-known side of classic Hollywood, the project salvages a little-known piece of history about women who, at the same time, experienced enormous social change. They are those who during World War II abandoned their secondary role to take a welder and go to the factory while the men fought on the front lines. Once the war was over, they ended up relegated back to invisibility. In this new audio version, the memory of these women delves deeper into her feminist message, advances Pérez, aware that her platform of listeners from Cabinet of curiositiesHe will welcome it.” The case of the prostitutes who went to work at General Motors stands out, “they were taken out of one reality to incorporate them into another until, suddenly, all that was over. Many ended up committing suicide”, he comments.

The original idea, that of the book with the possibility of being a sound story, is based on a series of real objects that Pérez found through one of his great hobbies: auctions. On the one hand, he found the dance cards that some women of the time wore on their wrists. “It was the symbol of a time in which they always had to be beautiful to be able to get married,” explains Pérez. And, on the other, he got badges with name and photo that were mandatory to enter the factories and that, in those years of war, many of those same women used. “The intention with this format is that, when listening to it, you want to have the book on paper. Especially if the physical edition is made with love. It is a winning formula for writers, ”she defends.

