Exceptionally, the last exhibition in its twenty-second session was the result of the partnership of a group of Iraqi civil/cultural institutions, the Iraqi Publishers Union, the Iraqi Exhibitions Company and Sada Al Aref Company, and sponsored by a group of Iraqi media and commercial companies and institutions, and thus it was a special opportunity for a form of alliance between the forces of civil society Iraqi culture. Which managed to attract 228 local and international publishing houses, from 14 countries.

In an indication of facing the dangerous political and security situation facing the country, the exhibition adopted an expressive slogan, “The Book is a Homeland,” to remind the cultural and cognitive identity that traditionally united Iraqis and distinguished them from the rest of the region’s societies, according to the famous traditional slogan.Cairo writes, Beirut prints, and Baghdad readsThis situation, which had declined during the past years, due to the pressures of the security situation and the exceptional politics experienced by Iraqi society during the years of war.

The Iraqi writer and calligrapher Nashwan Al-Amiri explained, in an interview with Sky News Arabia, the importance of what the exhibition does by installing and dedicating patriotic, supra-sectarian and national figures and discourses. The names of the four exhibition halls, Ali Al-Wardi, Mustafa Jawad, Zaha Hadid and Abu Nawas, are a clear indication that there is between The aspects of Iraqi society can be unanimously agreed upon. Al-Wardi is the most important reference for understanding and awareness of Iraqi society, historically and presently, and Mustafa Jawad is the Iraqi historian and linguist who led Iraqis to an updated Arabic language that can interact with the achievements of science.

As for Zaha Hadid, she is a descendant of the time of Iraqi democracy in the forties and fifties, and one of the most important symbols of Iraq to the world, where her architectural designs are still in all capitals of the world a sign of the ability of the Iraqi person to achieve what draws attention, as for Abu Nawas, it is a reminder of the Iraqi cultural, spiritual and civilized past Majeed, which all Iraqis should consider that there is something similar and possible in their future.

The names of the halls were a clear expression of the role of culture, especially the book, in the common life of Iraqis.

The activities of the recent Baghdad Book Fair were not just a market display of books and their sale, but were loaded with a large number of cultural activities, for all age and social groups, from seminars and cultural lectures, through sections dedicated to painting and displaying artistic products, to spaces for audio arts and others to display pictures of cultural life The traditional atmosphere that was in Baghdad, from the atmosphere of traditional scribes, printing, binding and preservation that was in earlier times.

The cafes and lounges that surrounded the exhibition halls witnessed the widest occasion for the interaction of hundreds of thousands of visitors to the exhibition, to discuss the general issues in the country, including political, economic, cultural and even environmental and human rights issues. It is an atmosphere rarely found in Iraq, whether in the pages of social networks, the media, or within legislative institutions. Iraq has been living for years in a kind of political polarization, which affects the public mood and incites it to create forms of estrangement between citizens.

Iraqi civil activist Sawsan al-Jubouri mentioned, in an interview with Sky News Arabia, the implications of the participation of many Arab countries in the exhibition, “Frankly, the book fair constitutes a definitive indication of the identity of the Iraqi society, at a time when hundreds of Egyptian, Lebanese, Emirati, Jordanian and other Arab publishing houses are participating and receiving their literary products. The Iraqi reader, from different regions of the country, showed a clear interest in the cultural and epistemological issues, as other countries intervening in Iraqi internal affairs do not appear almost completely in the book fair, and consequently in any deep cultural and spiritual inner world of the Iraqi society.This intertwined cultural and spiritual relationship between Iraqi society And the Arab space is proven even during the Iraqi exhibitions that are held in the Kurdistan region of Iraq.”

The organizers of the exhibition subjected the publishing houses to a set of specific criteria for displaying their products, as they banned in advance all books with political, sectarian, national or religious tendencies that incite violence, hatred and rejection of coexistence, reminding the participating parties that the entry of any publications with these features may The owners are subjected to legal accountability even outside the exhibition procedures and within the Iraqi judicial organs. It is a ban that the exhibition officials said is completely different from the primitive forms of political and security bans that were practiced by the repressive authorities. The exhibition hears the presentation and circulation of books that have different opinions, regardless of the degree of criticism and opinion in them, but they consider spreading hatred and inciting national and sectarian conflict an insult to the conscience of Iraqis, who tasted the bitterness of those conditions more than others.

The system also prevented the circulation of pirated books, printing, translation and trade, considering that this contradicts the intellectual and material property rights of the producers. This decision may push many Iraqi intellectuals, translators and knowledgeable people to produce and publish their books inside Iraq, because this will provide them with protection and an appropriate legal and material return.