The two normal people walk very calmly, as they always do, enjoying that winter that is no longer the winter at all, in a truce between rains, without hurry to get anywhere. The first normal person looks around without looking for anything; The second … normal person chooses the front; I looked away as much as you can. Let a sigh escape.

“How well to walk like this, without going anywhere.”

-As? He asks, almost waking up, the first normal person.

“How good to walk like this, without going anywhere.”

“Wow for God …”

“Wow for God, what?”

“Wow by God and period.” You have already annoyed it.

“Have I bothering her?” Because?

-No reason. To put it. For remembering it. To put it high. Do not go anywhere when you don’t know that you are not going anywhere, when you are so comfortable walking that you are and that’s it. But, of course, if you already realize that you are not going anywhere, because it is not the same.

-Because?

“Well, not.” Because, if you realize, then you have already noticed.

-AND?

“And, instead of being at your things, so well, without knowing or where you are, because you begin to think that you would have to be somewhere.” And, of course, it is not the same.

-I don’t understand you.

“Normal that you don’t understand me.” If I don’t even understand me …

The second normal person really understands, because he feels guilty and strives to blur the eyes again. He even imagines that buildings are trees and trees are sentinels and sentinels are dead, very courteous people, who reminds him that everything is fine. So it scares a little.

“Well, you say, but my head has gone,” he confesses.

“How do you say?”

“That my head has gone.” I have thought about not thinking, to see if I understood what you said, and my head has gone.

“But how have you gone?”

“I don’t know how to say it.” My head has gone. Everything has become very weird.

“But weird, how?”

“Rare.” I have imagined we were surrounded by people.

“And we are surrounded by people.”

-Already. But of dead people.

“Are you okay?”

-I? No. But they were kind people kind.

-Oh ok. If they were kind people kind …

“If I don’t say it’s normal;” I am telling you that it is weird; But, when you imagine things, things come alone, and they can be rare or not. It is not my fault.

“No, already, yes.” No, come on. And did people talk to you?

-No no. If it has been a second, nothing more. And they were not people people, it was more like an idea. Like shadows.

“See if you’re going to write a book or something.”

“A book me?” Are we crazy?

“You also do.”

The second normal person, who is sports for these things, laughs. The first normal person, relieved to see that the first has taken it well, too.

—Well, there is the little one with a book from De Prada that apparently are two. He says it’s very good.

“Well, I’m with the queen’s series.” The one that is silly and ready at the same time. The one that is blonde.

“But I was talking, right?”

“Oh yes, forgive.”

—And the little one says that the book is very good and that it is very fat, and that is why two have come out.

“Have two fine books come out?”

-No no. The two books have come out fat, on top of that.

“Is it such a fat book that two books have come out, and the two books have come out fat?”

-Fair.

“Well, it would be a very fat book.”

“Well, I’m telling you.” Apparently it happens in Paris.

“Oh, of course;” So, of course. In Paris many things happen.

“In Paris yes.”

“In Paris, if you look good, there is the Eiffel Tower.”

“Well, because the other day I was watching a movie …”

-At home?

-No no. In the cinema.

“But, are you going to the cinema?”

“Do you want to stop interrupting me, that I never advance?”

“Yes, yes.” Sorry.

“Well, I was watching a movie and, when the Eiffel Tower came out, a lady said:” Paris. “

“Do you see it?”

“That’s why I told you.” And there passes the book that; That Picasso comes out, it seems to me, because, as is a book, they can leave dead, if you want. And it is night all day, or at least in the title.

“Well, I’m with the queen’s series.”

“I know what you say.” That is going to be queen, but it is not the queen. The Infanta, you say.

“Whatever it is.” The one that goes on a motorcycle.

“The queen goes on a motorcycle.”

“Well, the same.” But this is a lie. And he says very critical things.

“Criticism of what?”

“I don’t know.” I have not seen it.

“And why are you talking about the series, if I was talking about the book?”

“As you have not read it either …”

-Yes indeed.

The first normal person realizes something. Nods reaffirming …

“How well have we walked now, saying nonsense?”

“Well, it’s true.”

“If it’s the best, I have told you.” It is best not to think. It is best to walk and do things. And, before you realize, PAM, it’s time to eat.

“What I don’t know is where we are.”

“Well, wherever.” Better. More hunger when we get home.

“Well, you know what I tell you?” That you carry all the reason.