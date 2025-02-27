Good news for the world of book. The editorial sector closed the year 2024 with a Historic Sales recordwith more than 1,200 million euros invoiced and 77 million units sold, according to GFK data. «The market has grown 10 percent compared to 2023. Following the pandemic there has been a rebound effect. We were in a very mature market and the pandemic effect has caused the market since 2021 to have important increases until we reach that growth, ”he explained Ignacio López OlaondoGFK Market Intelligence Director during the presentation of the annual report at the Germán Sánchez Ruipérez Foundation, at the reader’s house, in Madrid.

These data refer to books consumed as entertainment, which does not include textbooks, which are included in other studies. By genres, the analysis reveals an equitable cast between fiction, non -fiction and children’s and youth literature. Each contributes approximately 30 percent of the total. The comics stay at 7 percent, which maintains their slowdown in growth. After a slight growth until 2021, since then it has remained stable. The rest, a more residual percentage, corresponds to language books and other genres.

These positive data, said López Olaondo and Luis Gonzálezgeneral director of the Germán Sánchez Ruipérez Foundation, coincide with the largest number of readers who reflect the annual surveys of the reading habit barometer. “Everything fits.” According to González, an explanation to this positive evolution is the change of sociodemographic of Spain. In 2000, people over 65 had lived in a different country. That sector of the population, which together with adolescents are the ones who read the most, had access to a more advanced education.

The authors of the report also stressed that, among the adolescent public, they function as a gateway phenomena of the video game or the series. «Many times movies or video games have been made about books that already existed. Now the opposite effect is happening. Some series or movies are already creating certain book sagas. Last year the best-selling book was one of Children’s Literature. Before there was the phenomenon of ‘Binge Watching’, the binge to see series. Now is the phenomenon of ‘Binge Reading’, which is a career to read more. An Inputs ecosystem is being created that stimulates and read more, ”López Olaondo developed, from GFK.









The report indicates six key moments for the editorial industry, in which sales peaks are recorded. The last two weeks of the year, those of Christmas, bring together 8.7 percent of the total sales, and in the Kings Week the percentage is encrypted by 4.6 percent. Then the Madrid Book Fair (4.5 percent), summer vacations (4 percent), Sant Jordi (3.9 percent, focused mainly on Catalonia) and the return to school (3.7 percent) stand out. Those ten weeks represent 29.4 percent of sales throughout the year. The remaining 40-42 weeks make 70 percent of sales.

Classic bookstores, those of a lifetime, continue to be a fundamental pillar, assuming 42 percent of sales. Department stores and chains bring together 53 percent. Madrid is the most important autonomous community in terms of sale of books, followed by Catalonia. The average price of the book has grown around 60 cents to be at 15.69 euros. And the time an individual goes on the Internet is 196 minutes, basically connected to social and messaging networks. 35 percent of them take the opportunity to navigate specialized books of books or libraries to find information about certain titles, in addition to consuming the contents that some prescribers make in applications such as Instagram or Tiktok.

Report an error



