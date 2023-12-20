After the WTF sequence (what the fuck!) with Netflix executives The sun of the future, by the Italian Nanni Moretti, here is the second film of the year in which a creator introduces a surely autobiographical moment starring a transcript of his person in front of producers who blurt out their chatter. “You can't see the actors”; “It's not understood”; “Blurry” and “There may be a story, but I haven't seen it,” as a symbol of the dictatorship of the plot and the story, are some of the phrases that the Frenchman Michel Gondry must have heard throughout his career. he. And in The book of solutions, His first feature film in eight years, it exposes his particular sense of adventure, and almost schizophrenia, in filmmaking.

Two decades ago, just after the great success of Forget about me! (2004), written by another wonderful green dog like Charlie Kaufman, Gondry was considered one of the emblems of the most imaginative and stimulating cinema on the world scene. The last heir of Georges Méliès and his cinema of a fair booth, a magical attraction in which to pour much more than real life. With his films, his short films and his video clips, formats in which it forged its visual and tonal prestige, the viewer never quite knew what they were seeing or what was to come. Our lack of control, added to his deep melancholy, was articulated by a pleasant state of excitement, later renewed with titles such as Rewind please, The Science of Sleep or its fascinating segment for collective work Tokyo! and that had been forged before in his videos for The White Stripes, Beck, Björk and The Chemical Brothers, his numerous short films (represented by One day, the story of a man haunted by his own shit) and his famous spots advertising.

Françoise Lebrun and Pierre Niney, in 'The Book of Solutions'.

However, his name, perhaps for personal reasons that can be extracted from the story of The book of solutions, It has faded somewhat between cinephilia and distribution. In fact, the wonderful The crazy story of Microbe and Gasoline (2015), his penultimate full-length work, was not even released commercially in Spain. And in these eight years since then she has preferred to take refuge in her short pieces, his videos and in directing episodes of television series created by others.

The book of solutions, that goes from more to less, but forming a notable ensemble, it is a sincere and, at the same time, magical and comical, look at the possible channeling of an artist's creativity. With the actor Pierre Niney as a young version of himself, or as a memory of what he was, Gondry is drawn as a medicated neurotic, “sad in the mornings, manipulated in the afternoons”, who after being separated by the producers from a shoot when he still has the fifth act to film, he flees with what has already been shot along with a group of faithful collaborators, in order to prevent another editor from taking over his story, and ending up reflecting what he wanted from the beginning.

His usual fast cameras return to show the stress, confusion or extra motivation of his characters, as well as the absurdity, the almost childish humor and his naive romanticism. Moral comedy about creation, The book of solutions it is somewhat diluted in the final part, but with its beautiful professional inventiveness (the musical sequence with the orchestra!) and its combat between the motto of impulse (“Start your project before doubts extinguish your motivation”) and the control motto (“If it is an idea that no one has done until now, perhaps it is because it is not a good idea”), he bequeaths a portrait that transcends his own person to reach the impetus of imagination, the shadow of arrogance and even the joy of ridicule.

The book of solutions Address: Michel Gondry. Performers: Pierre Niney, Blanche Gardin, Françoise Lebrun, Camille Rutherford. Gender: comedy. France, 2023. Duration: 102 minutes. Premiere: March 22.

