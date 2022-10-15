Hello. What’s up friends? Good weekend.

The Book of Proverbs tells us: “He is a shield for those who take refuge in Him.”

When the storm rages and around you there is nothing but wind and rain, thunder and lightning, it is time to take refuge under the divine promises and wait for the storm to subside.

The one who allows the storm to break out is the same one who brings the rainbow. Do not forget.

Good weekend.







