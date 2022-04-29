A new romance movie has hit theaters in Peru. British actor Sam Claflin and Spanish actress Verónica Echegui They are the protagonists of the film “The Book of Love”. This production directed by Mexican filmmaker Analeine Cal y Mayor is available in national theaters.

In the plot we see Claflin play the English writer Henry Cooper and Echegui the Spanish translator María Rodríguez. They share scenes with actors Antonia Charke and Horacio Garcia Rojas. Moments of comedy and romance are guaranteed.

Trailer for “The Book of Love”

What is “The Book of Love” about?

The film stars Henry, a writer whose love life is a complete failure. He is very happy to discover that his book is a success in Mexico, but when he is asked to promote it, he soon discovers that the translator Maria has rewritten it as an erotic novel.

When the editor in charge insists that Henry and María go on a tour to promote the book in various cities in Mexico, both will meet and more than one problem will happen. Will love blossom between the two? Will they fight from start to finish?

