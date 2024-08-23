It is quite possible that the least commercial novel of the year in Spanish was written by Diego Garrido (Madrid, 1997), who with Book of Days by Stanislaus Joyce He has come up with a very funny and beautiful game of Russian dolls: we are looking at the supposed diary that James Joyce’s younger brother would have written on the same days that the author of Ulysses He began to struggle with the first version of his first narrative work, which implies that Garrido feigns a confessional voice to create his plot, while, in some way, he does not stop offering us a true diary that is hard to believe is completely alien to his own and genuine conception of the world, all this modulating the style and tone so that the authorship of the young Joyce is convincing without ceasing to sound perfectly contemporary and natural in someone of the generation of the true author (as a curiosity, the very contemporary use he makes of the adverb “literally” fits wonderfully, and that should sound like an untimely squeak). What a mess. Although, in reality, reading these pages is not at all messy: the experience is a great pleasure, and the result, a huge surprise.

I said that this is not a commercial bet because, obviously, there is no current topic here that is worth it, nor do the concerns present in the text address urgent matters, nor do fashions or trends permeate the project, nor does the general approach seem to appeal to any urban tribe, average profile or complicit collective. Where Garrido and his passion for the Joycean universe come from, I do not know; how he has managed to write in such a cultured way – and I assure you that by “cultured” I do not mean anything naive or pedantic – I am unable to guess. However, here are these notes that accumulate over 300 pages full of discoveries pointed out by a voice in a minor tone that ends up giving shape to a complex psychology (that of Stanislaus), to a family and national universe directly linked to a historical time that is sensed to be impeccably controlled by the author, and to an ethical and aesthetic tone of an adulthood as complex and paradoxically adolescent as corresponds to the proposed fiction.

Stanislaus lacks vanity, irresponsibility and shamelessness to be an artist, so he has to settle for being lucid.

Because Stanislaus represents the man who wants to find moderation, a sense of limits and a civilized way of inhabiting a finite existence, as opposed to the narcissistic, brilliant and frankly unbearable figure of James, who here appears as a guy destined to go down in history, yes, but who is narrated by another guy, his brother, who understands much better what history and human beings are. Stanislaus lacks vanity, irresponsibility and shamelessness to be an artist, so he has to settle for being lucid and asking himself discouraging questions day after day. And in these questions, with their fatalistic answers, Garrido finds the perfect territory to establish a writing that is sustained by a single virtue: being absolutely and irremediably literary, aware that language operates in time. More Leopardian or Planian than Joycean, this book imposes itself on us as a jewel without a close lineage to justify, endorse or explain it. It is an impossible discovery that, despite its abundant melancholic notes, seems to smile at us while holding a mystery.

Diego Garrido

Anagram, 2024

320 pages. 19.90 euros

