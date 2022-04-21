Lucas film and Disney Plus have announced thatDisney gallery: the book of Boba Fett” will come to streaming on May 4, the official day of “starwars”. This special will bring together the filmmakers, actors and the rest of the technical team, who will reflect and share on different aspects of the production. In addition, we will be able to see never-before-seen scenes and some curiosities about the technology will be revealed, as well as the visual effects that were used during filming.

This documentary will be similar to the two seasons of “Disney gallery: the mandalorian”, which is now available at Disney Plus.

Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen). Photo: Disney Plus

What will we see in “The Book of Boba Fett”?

The first season of the spin-off of the adventures of Din Djarin and Grogu can be seen in full on Disney +. The series shows us that the most famous bounty hunter in the universe did not die in the stomach of the Sarlacc in “Return of the Jedi”, but managed to escape and then forge a new life with the inhabitants of the sands, which changed the way of earn a living. He seized the throne from Jabba the Hutt and became the new daimyo of Tatooine.

Will there be a second season of “The Book of Boba Fett”?

Unlike “Star Wars: Obi Wan Kenobi”, has not been classified as a limited series, which opens the possibility that a continuation can be seen in the future. It is possible that during thestar wars celebration” may be heard about this.