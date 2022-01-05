The Book of Boba Fett, new exclusive series on Disney +, has come to second episode. It is a work centered on one of the most iconic characters in the universe of Star Wars, the bounty hunter Boba Fett, who always acted like he was above the law and was the main antagonist of two films in the original trilogy: The empire strikes again And Return of the Jedi.

Clone of the Hunter Jango Fett, Boba Fett is portrayed by the talented Temuera Morrison, which manages to give the character great depth and depth. Also appeared in the second season of The Mandalorian, surprisingly after his alleged death by means of the Sarlacc, Boba Fett is the undisputed lord of the new series, which delves into its story in two separate timelines, past and present.

Justice be done

The first and second episodes of The Book of Boba Fett they are united by the presence of two separate timelines. One deals with the moment when Boba takes over as Daimyo in place of Jabba the Hutt on Tatooine, deciding to set up his domain based on respect and justice, rather than on fear like its predecessor. In the other timeline, based on the memories of the bounty hunter, we relive the moment in which he saved himself from the Sarlacc, encountering the people of Tusken and struggling to earn their respect.

A deep sense of justice lingers in both time strands. With both the Tusken and his new role as Daimyo, Boba adopts the iron fist and his great fighting skills to restore order where there is not, both in the present, flanked by the mercenary Fennec Shan, played by Ming-Na Wen and already known in The Mandalorian. The couple is perfectly successful. In the timeline of the present, the two characters stand side by side and complement each other, dominating the scene and tackling together the difficulties that Boba’s new role entails.

In the timeline of the past, however, it is only Boba Fett who pushes the plot forward and, although Fennec’s absence is felt, viewers remain engrossed in the actions the bounty hunter must take to win and maintain the respect of the Tusken. , and from symbiotic relationship which is formed between man and people.

In both episodes the two temporal strands are optimally balanced, although in the second episode there is a single jump between one line and another. In the first quarter of an hour you live in the present, while in the 2/3 of the episode the Tusken and the stories of the past of Boba Fett are the masters. In any case, action is not lacking in either part, and viewers can enjoy a series that shines of atmospheres and scenarios of the universe of Star Wars, with a soundtrack suitable for occasions and a welcome reference to the settings lived in The Mandalorian.

ATTENTION, from this moment on there are spoilers on the content of the first episode of The Book of Boba Fett.

Characters to watch

In the first episode of The Book of Boba Fett – as you can read in our review – she felt certain opposition, by the mayor of Mos Espa, in accepting that Boba Fett would sit in Jabba’s seat, a point that comes back strongly in the second episode. The mayor is an unclear character, but his refusal to bestow a tribute to Boba, even demanding one from the latter, suggests the little benevolence with which he will accept the new Daimyo.

Boba’s troubles aren’t confined to the reluctant mayor alone, however. Other characters, successors of Jabba the Hutt, they are ready to reclaim his throne and kick the bounty hunter out of his seat. In every appearance he has made thus far, however, Boba Fett has proven that he is not an easy man to silence or eliminate.

In the timeline of memories and the past, the Tuskens show various difficulties in managing the other creatures of the planet, and a symbiotic relationship with Boba would certainly be for them. They have much to teach and much more to learn, just as the bounty hunter is ready to take the most useful knowledge from them and leave them of his own.

The two timelines are both characterized by demonstrations of strength and contrasts political or commercial, and the first two episodes laid the foundations for a series that could give a just and deserved light to one of the most beloved characters of Star Wars, while recounting the lapse of time from Boba’s alleged death to his appearance in The Mandalorian.