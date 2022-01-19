The Disney + series continues The Book of Boba Fett, arrived today, Wednesday 19 January, at fourth episode. The work focuses on the story of Boba Fett, one of the most beloved characters in the saga of Star Wars appeared in two films of the original trilogy, as a child in the prequel trilogy, and in the second season of The Mandalorian. Interpreted by Temuera Morrison, the former bounty hunter son of Jango Fett walk in the unmistakable atmospheres of Tatooine, in a series that is divided into two distinct narrative strands.

ATTENTION! In this review there are some details on the plot of the first 3 episodes.

The meeting with Fennec Shan

In the third episode of the series there was a clear cut dominance of the narrative strand set in present, compared to the past one linked to the memories of Boba Fett. The man is seated on the throne formerly occupied by Jabba the Hutt, and claimed the role of Daimyo on Tatooine. Contested by some political forces, first of all the mayor of Mos Espa, Boba struggles to establish respect-based control as his intention, eliminating the fear that had always prevailed under Jabba.

In the fourth episode of The Book of Boba Fett instead, there is a strong presence of the narrative vein set in the past. Immersed in the Bacta tub for complete recovery, the former bounty hunter recalls the events that followed his salvation from Sarlacc.

In the previous episode, returned to the camp of the Tusken who had it welcomed as a member of their group, after going to collect a tax from the Pykes, Boba found himself facing a wasteland and destroyed. The sandpods had been caught and killed, leaving the camp reduced to a macabre tangle of looted bodies and awnings.

Now it’s there vengeance to move Boba Fett. The man had spent a lot of time with the Tusken, and had learned their fighting and survival techniques in the arid deserts of Tatooine. In this climate of anger and desolation, the first meeting between Boba and the mercenary takes place Fennec Shan, played in the series by Ming-Na Wen. This point of the narrative dominates the entire episode, relegating the present moment to the last minutes of the episode. The meeting with Fennec and the development of the bond between the two characters is appreciable, as it reconstructs the events that led the duo in the second season of The Mandalorian.

Boba’s desire for revenge, which will be followed by the attempt to recover his armor from the lair of the Sarlacc, it will combine with Fennec’s intention to join his cause, even after having paid off the debt that the woman has unknowingly made with the former bounty hunter. The narrative continues slow in some places, but never feels heavy, and viewers can enjoy another missing piece of Boba Fett’s life.

The hosts of Mos Espa

As mentioned earlier, in the fourth episode of The Book of Boba Fett the narrative vein set in the present is very concise. In fact, it occupies only the final part of the episode. Boba Fett grapples with the difficulties that the role of Daimyo has put him in front of, and he has to face even those who do not see him willingly on the throne. Flanked by Fennec, the man will therefore take care of forging an agreement with the prominent personalities of Mos Espa.

After the mayor’s attempt to assassinate him, and his “escape,” Boba’s wish is to restore order in the streets of Tatooine. To do this, however, he needs the other nobles not to oppose him. Continuing to forge alliances and to hire warriors in his service, the former bounty hunter has decided to ignore the warning of the Hutt twins, given to him in the third episode, to try to do his best.

Since it is a matter of a few minutes of narration, this point is unfortunately unsatisfactory, but sets the stage for the upcoming episodes of the series. Nothing to say, however, about scenarios and on the soundtrack, which go perfectly with every scene and every frame.