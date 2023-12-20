FAlmost everyone uses kitchen knives, and some people would like to know a little more about this useful utensil. However, books on this topic are rare. Torsten Kluske took advantage of the gap. His 320-page work leaves little to be desired if you want to delve deeper into the subject. Starting with material science and the theory of shapes, through the principles of sharpening and cutting, to forty recipes with corresponding cutting techniques, Kluske describes and explains pretty much everything you could think of on this topic.

The author consistently maintains a balance between comprehensibility and depth of information. Anyone who reads the material science chapter, for example, now knows about the different steels without having to use any additional tools.

Correct use of terms

The language is understandable, simple and calm without being boring. Scientists may criticize the fact that he explains the structure of steel using the example of nut chocolate. Comparison is extremely helpful in understanding the properties of the material. The author pays attention to the correct use of terms, which can be seen in the example of Caidao. The classic Chinese chef's knife is incorrectly called Chai Dao by almost all well-known manufacturers in this country.

Even when people spend a lot of money on a kitchen knife, they often neglect to care for it after the first use. This essentially consists of sharpening. That's why Torsten Kluske rightly devoted over fifty pages to this topic alone. With illustrations and application-specific photos, he takes the reader by the hand so that after reading they can start sharpening straight away.

I also like the idea of ​​linking cutting techniques with recipes. Anyone who knows how to dice an onion, remove the stalk from a pepper or cut a carrot into short, thin strips may no longer be as confident when cutting up poultry. If someone has mastered every technique, the last chapter is still a practical collection of forty classic, beautifully illustrated recipes.







Home cooks probably won't discover anything new because they know how minestrone, ragù alla Bolognese, chicken fricassee or tarte tatin are prepared.

Reference book

But the book, which begins with such dry designations as C125U, 80CrV2 or X50CrMoV15 for steels, finds a worthy finale with attractive photos of carpaccio or salmon from the salt stone. When we need to look up something about kitchen knives in the future, this book will always be the first one we pick up.

Torsten Kluske: “Kitchen knife. Which one you need. What you sharpen with. How to cut”. Christian, Munich 2023. 320 pages, hardcover, 49.99 euros