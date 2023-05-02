Brian Covey says it was not in his mood to become a symbol of resistance to the book ban in the United States, a phenomenon that has set an all-time high. Other. But so it was. Last January he posted a video on his Twitter account, in which, above all, he unleashes his passion for the Jaguars football team. In the recording, which went viral, the empty shelves of the library of a second cycle elementary school in Duval County, Florida were seen. While visiting his largest city, Jacksonville, a local reporter asked about that traveling of 17 seconds to the governor Ron DeSantis: he dismissed it as a “false narrative”. The next day, Covey received a call from the company that had hired him as a substitute teacher at another school in the district. “We are not going to need more of his services,” they announced.

That was the end of Covey’s project of becoming a teacher, before he had worked in finance. In a telephone interview with EL PAÍS, he assured this Monday that when he uploaded the video he was not acting as a teacher, but as the father of his two children, ages seven and 10, students from the Duval district. “They are suffering a full blown attack on public education,” he said.

The conservative book ban has become part of the American landscape since the pandemic, when parents across the country homeschooled their kids, took a look at what they were being made to read, and launched a crusade to “question” those resumes. It is a movement that has caught on throughout the country, at the same rate that polarization has been accentuated, but which, as is the norm on the multiple fronts of the “culture war”, is being waged with special harshness in Florida.

Its governor has made the issue a priority and a trump card in his more than likely campaign to run for the White House in 2024. Although in low hours, DeSantis seems the only one capable of standing up to Donald Trump. His plan aspires to apply his particular conservative instruction manual throughout the country. The idea is, as summed up in his slogan, Make America Florida: make America Florida.

The state has passed three educational laws, which, among other things, prohibit instilling guilt in students for the actions of their ancestors (to bury the historical memory of racism) and outlaw class discussion about sexual orientation and identity of gender. That norm, called by its critics “Don’t say gay”, is about to extend the ban to 18 years. They are vaguely formulated texts, but, as they contemplate penalties of up to five years in prison or the withdrawal of their license to practice, Florida professors and librarians prefer to remove books or cover shelves to hide them from the sight of students rather than risk committing a crime. crime. “Sometimes, they do it proactively, without any prior request,” laments the recently published report Banned in the USA (Banned in the United States), by Pen America, an association in defense of freedom of expression.

Those rules also dump on all 67 counties to review what’s appropriate for children to read. Not everyone has taken it as seriously as Duval’s, whose authorities have quarantined around 1.5 million titles while a group of “certified media specialists review all books in schools and classroom libraries,” according to a statement from the school district. The team of reviewers is made up of 52 people. Until April 6, they had had time to examine 24,972 titles. Covey calculates that at that rate it will take “56 years to finish their homework” and that, in the meantime, her two children will suffer the impact on “their levels of reading comprehension.” “They have suppressed their time to read, and instead they invite them to play quietly in the classroom,” she says.

Among the nearly 25,000 titles reviewed, only 21 have failed to make the cut, including the best-seller outsiderby Diana Gabaldon, and, Blue eyes and lovednovels by Nobel laureate Toni Morrison.

Morrison is a regular on the list of “most challenged” books in America, published each year by the American Library Association (ALA). The one for 2022, released last week, is once again headed by the autobiographical comic genderqueer, by Maia Kobabe, gender non-binary cartoonist (requested for withdrawal 151 times). follows him All Boys Aren’t Blue (Not all boys are blue), by George M. Johnson, another hymn to sexual diversity (denounced 86 times). With 73 challenges, Blue eyesthe masterful debut of the African-American Nobel Prize winner, occupies third place.

According to the ALA, in 2022, 1,269 requests were registered to withdraw a total of 2,571 titles from the libraries grouped in the association. It almost doubles the figure for 2021 (729), which set the previous all-time record in the two decades that these attacks have been inventoried. “Of those titles, the vast majority were written by members of the LGTBI community or non-whites or tell stories about those two groups.” genderqueer and All Boys Aren’t Blue belong to the first category. Blue eyes, to the second.

The report also notes a change in trend: if before the questions went from book to book, now several titles are challenged at once in 90% of cases. And four out of ten complaints tried to veto more than 100 titles in one go.

Among the most active groups, the Moms for Liberty association stands out. Founded in 2021 by two mothers, it already has more than 115,000 members under its slogan: “We do not educate halfway with the Government.” At the last meeting of the Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC), a great summit of American conservatism held recently on the outskirts of Washington, two of its volunteers walked with a copy of genderqueer opened by page 167, perhaps the most scrutinized of North American literature of the last two years. In it, the character, a transcript of Kobabe, who stars in the comic is seen putting on a strap-on dildo, and another girl performing fellatio on him. “We refuse to expose our children to this!” the two activists shouted.

Pamela Macek has become one of the most active voices against Genderqueer. Footage of her addressing a Wayne County, New Jersey, school board calling for the book’s removal drew national focus last year. In an email, he explains that “the only reason books like this aren’t considered illegal (or legally pornographic) is because they’re illustrated, and don’t have pictures.” “We don’t allow our children to watch R-rated movies without a parent or guardian, so why should we allow them unrestricted access to books that show full nudity and encourage masturbation, oral, anal, and vaginal sex, as well as other hypersexualized material?” he asks. “It is the responsibility of parents to decide when their children are ready to be according to what things.”

parental permission

And where are the rights of gay and transgender children to whom these stories can help? “My suggestion is that these books be kept in a counselor’s office in case a parent gives permission for the material to be read by his child. Most of us conservative parents have not called for book bans, but have advocated for common sense, decency, and the protection of the rights of all, including those who espouse traditional or religious values ​​and who do not embrace this agenda. hypersexualized,” explains Macek. “These books instill in children a sexual awareness for which they are mentally, emotionally, and physiologically unprepared. It also prepares them for predators, as their natural inclination to keep these matters private within the home or for when they are older is fizzled out when they are forced to read, fantasize, and discuss these intimate topics with teachers and students in a public setting.”

To Kobabe, the reasons for banning his comic seem like “excuses”. “My book is not pornographic, it is not about that, but about something quite different, which I think is what bothers them,” she explained in a conversation with this newspaper. She also said that she found a certain pride in belonging to a club that includes world literature greats like Margaret Atwood (for The Handmaid’s Tale) Art Spiegelman (author of mausa comic about the Holocaust) or Harper Lee, whose classic Kill a Mockingbird It has been banned due to accusations of racism in Democratic states, such as California (because no, these attacks are not just a matter of Republicans).

It is a select club that does not stop admitting new members in Florida, which, according to the PEN report, is the second state with the most vetoes, behind Texas. James Patterson, often celebrated as the best-selling author on the planet, has seen how the books in his teen sci-fi series Maximum Ride they were withdrawn from libraries and schools. He reacted like this on Twitter: “If you find the nonsensical ban concerning or confusing, please send a polite note to the Governor of Florida.”

Another affected is Nora Roberts, whose romance novels have been questioned by a local Moms for Liberty activist in Martin County. To her, the writer sent a message in an interview in The Washington Post. “If you don’t want your teenager to read this book,” he declared, “It’s your right as a mother, and good luck with that. But you do not have the right to decide about the other children.

The indictment against Roberts also called his work “pornographic.” It is the same adjective that DeSantis used in an event last month titled: “Unveiling the DECEPTION [sic] of the book ban in Florida”, during which he denied that the idea is to make books disappear from libraries. “It is a very dirty hoax, he added, a hoax that serves to try to contaminate and sexualize our children.”

Don’t forget that DeSantis is also an author. The governor published his memoirs at the end of February. As Democrats try to get him a taste of his own medicine, using their book laws to pull his from libraries for using “discord terms” (terms like “gender ideology” or “woke”, two of his favorites), in the Tallahassee Capitol a legislative proposal of the Republican Party that would allow that the mere complaint of a father or a mother is enough to withdraw a title, without waiting for the reasons to be reviewed, continues on its way.

