Sketch of Kierkegaard by Niels Christian Kierkegaard around 1840.

‘The Book on Adler’ it is a posthumous writing, hitherto unpublished in Spanish. Taking as a reference Pastor Adler, dismissed for claiming to have a revelation, Kierkegaard it brings out with dialectical skill the confusion of our time with respect to Christianity. A work of maturity, the essential themes of the Danish thinker come together in it: the moment, interiority as a relationship with God, true Christianity versus Christianity, paradox or irony. It arrives on February 8th in bookstores thanks to Trotta.

A fool who pretends to be wise, but deep down knows nothing, does not usually focus on specific issues; He does not speak specifically of any Plato dialogue, it is too little for him, although this would also show that he has not even read them. No, it speaks of Plato in general, or of Greek philosophy in general, but above all of Hindu or Chinese wisdom. This “all Plato”, “all Greek philosophy”, “all eastern thought” is something immense, unlimited, which allows him to hide his ignorance.

The truly extraordinary person cannot be consoled or obtain any kind of relief from the public, for he will only get it from God. There is the dialectic of anguish, of crisis, but also of salvation.

César says that it was customary in a Gallic town that anyone who made a new proposal had to do so with a rope around his neck so that he could hang it immediately in the event that the proposal was not useful. If this praiseworthy custom were to be implemented in our time, who knows if our country would have enough ropes, because today everyone has plans to propose; although it may also be that no rope was necessary, since surely no one would dare to propose anything.

It is understandable that when it comes to money, titles, horses, carriages, parades, cheers, and other such indecencies, how to achieve them is indifferent, since acquisition is not the same as possession. You can come to possess Really a lot of money in very sordid ways; you can get to preside Really a parade and having achieved it in very sordid ways, but in relation to the spirit there is no such palpable and indecent external reality. The depth and elegance of the spirit is that the acquisition and the possession They are the same. Whoever does not realize this in the realm of the spirit and delights in the illusion of having succeeded, although the way of achieving it has certainly been crude, will not realize either the elegance with which the depth of the spirit is capable of mocking of him for not having succeeded at all, but for merely achieving a satire of himself.

Having a deep mind is not an aesthetic condition in the sense of genius, but an essential ethical condition.

Anyone who has ever devoted himself to an idea and at some point has been possessed by the eternal knows very well that the conflict between the eternal and the temporal in the moment, in the now, supposes a tremendous tension that, too easily, produces insomnia and, too easily, dementia.

God needs absolutely nothing to succeed, he is the strongest for all eternity, probably why he has so much time and serenity to worry about how to succeed. This is something that we tend to forget, we believe that God is in trouble and that he is uncertain about his success, in which case, he would not have to be so meticulous with the way and the means. The more aware a parent is of his superiority as a parent, the more careful he will be in choosing how to get his children to obey him. However, for mediocre parents who practically stick with their children, any way to get their children to obey them will be good, any way, even though the children are spoiled by the way they have learned to obey.

When the thought moves away from the truth is when many can understand it, that is, understand the lie.

Making Christianity probable is the same as falsifying it.

Not christian have history, for the Christian is the paradox that God was once temporary. This is the scandal, but also the starting point. And whether it happened 1800 years ago or yesterday, we can be equally contemporary.

A genius and an apostle are qualitatively different, they are conditions that each belong to their corresponding qualitative sphere. The condition of genius is in immanence. The genius may have something new to contribute, but it is something that disappears again when it is assimilated normally by its generation, just as the difference of genius disappears as soon as we think of eternity. The condition of apostle is in the transcendence, since he has something new paradoxical to contribute, whose novelty, precisely because it is an essential paradox and not an anticipation of the development of the generation, remains unchanged.

The authority it is the qualitative determinant. Or is there not, even within the relativity of human life (even if it is something that disappears with immanence) a difference between the words of a real messenger and those of a poet or a thinker? The difference is that the royal messenger has authority and, therefore, does not consent to any impertinence launched from aesthetics or criticism in relation to form and content. The poet and the thinker also have some authority, although not within this relativity, since their statements are valued in a purely aesthetic or philosophical way based on the form and content.

Some readers may remember that I have always referred to myself as a writer as lacking authority, and it’s something I’ve said so emphatically that it’s as a fixed formula that is repeated in all my prefaces.

The writer has as little to do with the reader as the nightingale with the listener.

Silence delves into interiority and is the way to reach originality, which is something more than the substitute for the originality of genius.

The cunning of irony is found in the negative procedure that consequently succeeds in transforming oneself without contributing anything to the phenomenon in the perplexity of doing nothing but showing oneself. At first glance, and for the most stupid people, it may seem that irony is the one that loses, when in reality it is the one that cleverly wins because the concept changes and, while for irony this is precisely a test of his triumph, the stupid think that he has lost (for irony can never be popular). Surely many contemporaries of Socrates took him for a fool who was not even capable of standing up to the sophist and telling him four truths.

What was Socrates doing? Staying consistently negative in his ignorance with due ataraxia as he seduced the sophist into serving him more and more wisdom. Then the concept changed and the sophist ended up revealing his ignorance precisely because of his excess of wisdom. The sophist considered, as all stupid people think, that the more he spoke, the more he would demonstrate his wisdom. Meanwhile, Socrates craftily led him to believe that he was of a different opinion, but he did not express it openly, which would have helped the sophist, but silenced it thanks to the sophist’s eagerness to convince Socrates, thanks to the sophist’s continued discourse.

When a person possesses an essential ethical serenity, with due ataraxia and mastery in dialectics, he will be in a position to show any dialectically complicated and ambiguous phenomenon, but not for everyone, since irony is and will remain unpopular, so that an ironic who makes himself understood by all will cease to be so immediately to become a joker.

It is undeniable that the “instant”, understood as a problem, is a very complicated question, since it has to do with the dialectical relationship between the temporal and the eternal. The eternal is the substance of the infinite, but it has to be made commensurate with the temporal, and the point of contact is the instant. And yet the moment is nothing.

Anyone who has the slightest ethical knowledge of going around the house knows very well that nature is a terrible analogy on ethics and that wanting to live in the natural way is precisely wanting to live without ethics.

Apparently, earthly life is imperfect, since no one can make himself understood completely by another person. However, if we analyze it more carefully, we can conclude that it is actually perfect, since everything indicates that any individual has a religious background that prompts him to understand himself in intimacy with God.

Many times the physical is confused with the moral: like denying Hegel by burning Hegelian manuscripts.

Most people live life as if they were always outside the home and not inside; the events and businesses of his life hover aimlessly around that self; They may close the door once in a while and stay home, but they never leave distractions out, so it’s like they’re always out.

When they think of death they are not aware at the same time of immortality, they do not take into account that in every moment that we are not aware of immortality, we are not really immortal.

The more culture, training and discretion you learn, the more predictable a person’s life is; more prevalent is his ability to circumvent the conditions of the spirit with the typical strategies of lawyers.

Professor Adler was born, raised, confirmed and was part of a family in geographic Christendom, that is, he was a Christian (just as everyone is a Christian); He graduated in theology, and was a Christian (just like everyone is Christian); He was ordained a Christian pastor, and yet he has to wait for something strange to happen to him so that, upon receiving a strong impression, he really comes into contact with the decisive thing: becoming a Christian.

Apparently it is something characteristic of our time that the concept of education, at least in the classical sense, it gradually disappears from the discourse and from people’s lives. The classical world placed the meaning of education at a very high bar, understanding it as a harmonious development of what should house the different gifts, talents and faculties, personal ethics in the formation of character. In our time, it seems that it is urgent to transmit this education quickly in order to focus attention on the instruction. We want young people to learn all kinds of things quickly and as soon as possible, to learn the obvious in order to appear wise and become someone in life. The strict education, the ethical formation of the character does not seem to matter much, because it also requires a lot of time and a lot of perseverance.

Regarding the condition of the “Christian”, we must say with absolute conviction that it is not born with such a condition, on the contrary, it is something in which we have to turn into, we have to make us.

Professor Adler produces an effect with his life, an indirect effect. Its relevance for the present time does not lie so much in what it became after the catastrophe or in the literary production that resulted from it, but in the fact that with the catastrophe it indirectly revealed how in geographic Christianity one can be a Christian , even ordained a Christian pastor, without having had the slightest impression of what is Christian in the sense of becoming a Christian.