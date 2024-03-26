“The Book” represents a extraordinary example of how a creative project can capture the collective imagination and transform from an initial idea into a global phenomenon thanks to the power of crowdfunding. With an initial goal of 8,000 dollars, the overwhelming success of the fundraising campaign on Kickstarter, which exceeded 2,300,000 dollars thanks to the support of over twenty thousand people, testifies to the broad interest and enthusiasm for a unique work in the its kind.

In the unfortunate hypothesis of an epochal crisis of civilization, with the risk of a potential “end of the technological world”, a crucial question arises spontaneously: how could we rebuild civilization starting from scratch? From this premise was born “The Book: Definitive Manual for the Reconstruction of Civilization”, an illustrated encyclopedia that aims to be an essential guide for a possible rebirth of humanity.

This extraordinary volume stands out as a unique work in contemporary publishing. Through short but informative and precise texts, accompanied by over 700 illustrations rich in detail, “The Book” explores everything that has played a significant role in the history of humanity. From medicinal herbs to the wheel, from the combination of key and lock to the production of electricity.

What makes “The Book” truly extraordinary is its ability to combine popular and esoteric culture with rigorous historical and scientific research. The illustrations not only capture the imagination, but also offer valuable details that may be crucial to understanding and recreating the technologies and processes critical to humanity's survival and progress.

In a world hypothetically deprived of the comforts of modern technology, “The Book” presents itself as knowledge, offering the foundation necessary to rebuild a civilization founded on human ingenuity and innovation. Through his wide range of topics and its in-depth researchthis manual not only inspires curiosity and creativity, but also offers a path towards a potentially more resilient and sustainable future.

The involvement of a multidisciplinary team, which includes scientists, university professors, copywriters, editors, designers and illustrators, led by the Hungry Minds creators, underlines the intent to create a book not only of great aesthetic value but also of substantial educational and cultural importance . “The Book” presents itself as a practical guide to the reconstruction of civilisation, a manual which, through fascination and curiosity towards the unknown, aims to push readers towards greater knowledge and understanding of the world.





“The Book” published by Marsilio Artrecord like this 408 pages enriched with 730 color illustrations for the overall dimensions of the absolutely generous volume of 23×34 cm., while the translation of the texts by Stefania De Franco and Cristina Popple, fully restore the imaginary, adventurous and at the same time punctual atmosphere of the description of the individual processes of construction of the instruments which will allow us to rebuild what has been lost. The richness of each chapter and each page makes reading and observing the illustrations slow and pleasant as befits a volume of this kind.