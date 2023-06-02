The surprise premiere of “The Boogeyman” in Peruvian theaters is giving fans of the genre something to talk about. Based on a story by Stephen King and directed by Rob Savage, the film presents the “cuckoo” that scared away children, but now also entire families who fall victim of his claws.

If you’re a fan of supernatural monsters, this could be the perfect opportunity to scream in movie theaters. In case you still do not dare, here we tell you what the tape is about and where to see it.

What is “The Boogeyman” about?

The film tells us how sisters Sadie and Sawyer deal with the recent death of their mother, but don’t have much support from their father, Will, a therapist who is dealing with his own grief. When a desperate patient comes to his house for help, he leaves behind a terrifying supernatural entity that feeds on the suffering of its victims.

Who is who in the film?

Sophie Thatcher as Sadie Harper

Chris Messina as Will Harper

Vivien Lyra Blair as Sawyer Harper

Marin Ireland as Rita

Lisa Gay Hamilton as Dr. Weller

David Dastmalchian as Lester Billings.

In which theaters is the movie available?

Official poster of “The Boogeyman”. Photo: 20th Century Fox

The film is available in several Peruvian cinema chains, such as Cineplanet, Cinemark, Cinepolis and Cinestar. To find out the schedules and ticket costs, you just have to access the web pages of these cinemas.

It’s worth it? This is what the critics say

“The Boogeyman” had mixed reviews from critics. On Rotten Tomatoes, the horror film has a 63% approval rating, while IMDb has a rating of 6.3 out of 10.

“The Boogeyman may not live up to its terrifying source material, but a spooky atmosphere and some solid performances help keep the chills going,” ruled the critical consensus on Rotten Tomatoes.

