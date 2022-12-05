The federations which are located in Qatari territory are participating in the economic spectacle that a sporting event of such magnitude entails, and the footballers, logically too. The team coached by Luis Enrique traveled to the Qatari capital, Doha, with the agreement already closed.
From the Federation they hope to return with just over 20 million euros in income and the players are included in this distribution. Busquets, Koke and Jordi Alba agreed to receive a premium proportional to what is collected in total. Of course, all the footballers will take the same amount of money as a bonus, regardless of the minutes of play they have. The maximum amounts to 400,000 euros, in the event that they bring the World Cup to national territory on December 18.
This tournament is perfect for generating money and therefore, FIFA distributes what it generates both to the teams at the club level and to the Federations. The clubs are compensated for using their footballers and the latter depending on the sporting success in the tournament
The official numbers indicate that the sales of television rights and the marketing of the World Cup allow FIFA to secure 95% of the expected income for the 2019-22 cycle, an amount that is close to 5,800 million euros. This organization pays the clubs 10,000 euros a day from the start of the concentration of the teams until the end of the stay in Qatar, there is a maximum of up to 370,000 euros per footballer.
The total amount allocated to the clubs amounts to 210 million euros. The amount will not depend on the minutes you play or the team you come from. The cubes have to request that money through the virtual platform prepared for the same.
On the other hand, the Federations will receive 422 million euros: prizes for participation, sporting success or early elimination. 40 of those millions go to the team that wins the World Cup and 29 to the runner-up, 26 and 24 to the third and fourth place respectively. The teams eliminated in the group stage take 8.5 million euros each.
