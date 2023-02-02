The arrival of Robert Lewandowski at FC Barcelona has been a total blessing for the club from Barcelona. Xavi’s new project needed a star of this caliber to end up exploding and that’s how it is, as the player responds with stellar performance on the field, a performance that true to the custom of the powerful Polish striker translates into goals.
For Barcelona it was not easy to finalize the arrival of Lewandowski, Laporta and his entourage had to negotiate as hard as they could with Bayern Munich to be able to get the player’s signature for a figure of more than 40 million euros plus variable performance. . Now, the culés are days away from having to deposit a little more than a million euros to the current Bundesliga champion, this due to the rain of goals that Robert has caused since he wore the culé shirt.
The contract stipulated by both clubs concludes that if the striker exceeds the figure of 25 goals in the season in all competitions, the Spanish club must pay Bayern one million, 1,250,000 euros as compensation for the good performance of ‘9’ . As of today, Robert has accumulated 23 goals in all his official presences with the Blaugrana shirt, which is why, by the end of February at the latest, it is almost a fact that the Catalans will pay said figure to the board of directors of the Munich team, a Low price for everything that the Pole is leaving within the team.
