The Bonoloto draw on Wednesday has left a new millionaire in Spain. Specifically, the graduate with the awarded number will receive 1,214,432.18 euros Having been the only first -category driving, according to lotías and bets of the State.

The remote ticket has been validated in Loteries Administration number 2 of Maliaño (Cantabria)located in the Valle Real L-67 B. C/ Alday, s/ n.

Second category (five more complementary successes) exists A remote ticket which has been validated in the administration of lotteries number 2 of Paracuellos de Jarama (Madrid), located in the Miramadrid shopping center, in Avda. de Juan Pablo II, s/n.

The bonoloto raffle It is celebrated from Monday to Sunday and is regulated by lotteries and bets of the state. The bets are priced at 0.50 euros, which makes it the cheapest raffle of those organized by LAE.

To play it is necessary to do as Minimum two bets. In the simple modality, the player can choose between 1 and 8 bets per ticket, from which he must choose 6 numbers in each bet. In the multiple modality you can reach 11 numbers per bet.

