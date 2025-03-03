The owner of a Bonoloto ticket validated in Amurrio (Álava) will specifically receive 4,656,188.83 euros Having been the only first category beaten in the draw held on Monday, as reported by Loteries and State Betting.

The remote ticket has been validated in the Receiving office number 89,030 in Amurrio (Álava), located on Avenida Ayala, 2-B. Second category (five more complementary successes) there are three successful tickets that have been validated in the administration of lotías number 1 of Manresa (Barcelona), in the number 13 of Girona and in number 89 of Seville.

The bonoloto raffle It is celebrated from Monday to Sunday and is regulated by lotteries and bets of the state. The bets are priced at 0.50 euros, which makes it the cheapest raffle of those organized by LAE.

To play it is necessary to perform at least two bets. In the simple modality, the player can choose between 1 and 8 bets per ticket, from which he must choose 6 numbers in each bet. In the multiple modality you can reach 11 numbers per bet.

In the Lottery section of 20minutos.es The award -winning numbers of the whole week can be checked.