Eva and Rubén shared a two-story town house in Bárcena de Carriedo, a small district of less than 200 inhabitants, belonging to the Cantabrian municipality of villacarriedo. She, 45, had been there for “just over a year,” according to neighbors, because her family is from a nearby town. “She is a very nice, kind, friendly and good person”, says one of the young locals, “I think she had odd jobs, but six months ago or so I stopped seeing her, I thought maybe something had happened to her”, he adds. He, 41, worked in construction, in a stonework in El Sardinero. No one in the small town harbored any suspicions about them. Nobody understood two weeks ago either, why one Wednesday at dawn, five Civil Guard patrols surrounded his home and took them into custody. “A drug issue?”, “Retail?” commented the bewildered neighbors.

“The house was clean and very tidy,” recall sources from the investigation. “The perfectly folded clothes, it was she who was in charge of caring for the home,” they point out. However, during the search of the house, the agents realized that there were unique decorative objects in the rooms, such as small carvings of virgins, drawers full of “kilos of one and five cent coins”, “microphones and of cables”, “small and old chests with keys to the tabernacles”, “beggars”, “used candles”, “a small silver tray”, and even a small plate on which one could read: “Mom, thank you for your efforts”. … All of them allegedly coming from the wave of robberies that devastated the region: “The Civil Guard clears up 93 robberies in churches in Cantabria, Asturias and Palencia”, read the note from the armed institute sent last Monday.

Until that day, the entire region was revolutionized by the successive attacks on the temples, “they left the churches without light because they cut the cables”, “they forced the doors with crowbars”, “they broke stained glass to enter through the windows”, “sometimes It was not even known if they had taken anything,” the researchers comment. But all the suspicions hung over “two young, tall Basques” who supposedly “had been seen in the area,” recalls a neighbor.

The Civil Guard agents place the beginning of the assaults on the temples in last December, that is, six months ago, the same time that had passed since they stopped seeing Eva around town. “She watched the place while he entered,” say the investigators, who have followed the couple’s steps and movements for the past six months, puzzled, after crossing lots of data related to these robberies and realizing that the same vehicle always appeared and the same phones in the places where they were produced. Neither Eva nor Rubén have a record for crimes against property. “We would hardly have been able to reach them with a search based on the criminal typology,” sources of the investigation warn.

Objects found in the home of a Cantabrian couple arrested for the robbery of at least 93 churches in Cantabria, Asturias and Palencia. Pablo Ayerbe (EFE)

“Without sense”

“It is incomprehensible, it does not make sense, most of the stolen objects have almost no value, some even have woodworms, many had them decorating their houses, despite the fact that neither of them is religious and others were put in a kind of pantry. ”, the agents report. “The cost of the gasoline they needed to travel to the attacked sites was greater than the possible value of what they took from there,” stated one of those responsible for the investigation.

The parish priests of the different stolen churches have begun a particular pilgrimage to the Civil Guard headquarters in search of their belongings. But there are beginning to be cases of objects found that were stolen last August, so investigators begin to think that the assaults began earlier. In any case, they believe that one of the first temples stolen was that of their own people. “The normal thing was that he approached first, studied the terrain, saw how he could attack the church, forced the door a little, returned at another time, could go up to four times before entering and always went at night, which made follow-up very difficult because many are far away and somewhat hidden places”, the same sources point out.

However, after assaulting the Sanctuary of Valvanuz (Selaya), from which they took the largest loot – close to a thousand euros that was in the box corresponding to the donations of the Christmas nativity scene – they were forced to change the modus operandi. The security cameras installed in the temple recorded the first images of the thief, who “until then must not have been aware that there could be cameras in the temples” —says an investigator—, and “those videos spread like wildfire through the mobile phones of the residents of the region ”, he adds. From then on, “the first thing thieves would do before breaking into any church was cut the power cables,” he adds.

To date, and after chasing them along secondary roads from Villacarriedo to Bilbao, from Bilbao to Burgos, from Burgos to Palencia and to León and ending up again in Potes (Cantabria), and returning back through the same place”, the researchers do not finish to know what is the reason why they perpetrated these robberies as a couple. “They were unpredictable, when you thought they weren’t going out anymore, suddenly the light in their house would come on at half past one in the morning and they would start their particular route,” says an agent. “He almost always drove, she limited herself to watching and accompanying him; He sometimes spent several days without returning home, we assume that he was looking at options in the region”, they comment. Among the items seized in the searches were crowbars of different sizes, a hydraulic jack, screwdrivers, pliers, and a night vision, presumably used in the assaults.

Eva and Rubén have been released with charges pending trial. For investigators, the motive for the case remains a mystery.