Ural speleologists have found animal bones in the Pylnaya cave in the Sverdlovsk region, the age of which is dated by experts at more than 10 thousand years. Pavel Kosintsev, a senior researcher at the Institute of Plant and Animal Ecology of the Ural Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences, spoke about this.

According to him, the cave is located in a sheer cliff. “Cavers discovered the bones of various animals, very large ones, such as a mammoth, a primitive bison and a horse, a reindeer, a red deer, a giant deer,” he is quoted as saying on February 6 TASS… Many specimens have carnivore teeth marks.

The bones belong to different types of deer. The red deer can be three times larger than the reindeer, and the giant deer is larger than all of them and with very large antlers, the span of which could reach 3 meters, the scientist specified.

As Kosintsev added, the giant deer became extinct about seven thousand years ago.

The speleologists’ find is unique, as there is no longer a way for predators to enter this cave; it is possible to descend into it only with the help of special equipment.

Ural speleologists handed over all the finds, including a baby mammoth tooth less than six months old, to the museum of the Institute of Plant and Animal Ecology, Ural Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

In the summer of 2020, during excavations in the Ust-Kova area in the Krasnoyarsk Territory, researchers from the Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences discovered ancient artifacts that allow us to conclude that Siberia was a major center of civilization during the Paleolithic era. The age of some of the finds is from 24 thousand years, they indicate a high level of technology development and religious views of the ancient inhabitants of Siberia.