A Mayan dignitary buried almost 1300 years He led a privileged but difficult life, according to the exhaustive account obtained from the analysis of his skeletal remains.

The man, a diplomat named Ajpach ‘Waal, He suffered from malnutrition or illness as a child, as an adult he helped negotiate an alliance between two powerful dynasties, but ultimately failed due to political instability and fell from grace.

During excavations at El Palmar, a site in Mexico near the borders of Belize and Guatemala, archaeologists led by Kenichiro Tsukamoto, assistant professor of anthropology at UC Riverside, discovered a staircase adorned with hieroglyphics leading to a ceremonial platform.

When deciphered, the hieroglyphs revealed that in June 726 CE, Ajpach ‘Waal traveled and met the king from Copán, 500 kilometers away in Honduras, to forge an alliance with the king of Calakmul, near El Palmar.

The hieroglyphic-adorned staircase leading to a ceremonial platform (Kenichiro Tsukamoto).

The findings, published in the journal Latin American Antiquity, shed light on the role that peripheral communities played to major centers in cementing connections between royal families during the Late Classic period (600-800 AD), and the ways in which they might suffer when alliances were shattered by something .

The inscriptions identified Ajpach ‘Waal as a “lakam” or standard-bearer, an ambassador who carried a banner as they walked on diplomatic missions between cities.

He inherited this high position through his father’s lineage, and his mother also came from an elite family. Ajpach ‘Waal must have considered this his supreme achievement because the hieroglyphs indicate that the ruler of El Palmar did not give him the platform, but had it built himself a few months after the mission in September 726 AD

The platform served as a kind of theatrical stage where spectacular rituals were performed for an audience, with only influential people capable of building their own.

Beneath the floor of a temple next to the platform, Tsukamoto discovered the intact burial of a male skeleton in a small chamber. Although buried in a location that suggested ownership of the platform and temple, unlike other elite Mayan burials, only two colorfully decorated clay vessels, without jewelry or other burial goods, had accompanied this individual to the underworld.

Beneath the floor of a temple next to the platform, Tsukamoto discovered the intact burial of the ambassador’s skeleton in a small chamber (Kenichiro Tsukamoto).

In the new article, Tsukamoto and Jessica I. Cerezo-Román, assistant professor of anthropology at the University of Oklahoma, study the bones of the person buried in this puzzling grave to tell their story.

“His life is not what we expected based on the hieroglyphs,” Tsukamoto said in a statement. “Many people say that the elite enjoyed their life, but the story is often more complex.”

The man was between 35 and 50 years old when he died. Various dating methods, including radiocarbon, stratigraphy, and ceramic typology, suggest that the burial occurred around AD 726, when the staircase was built.

The high status of the individual combined with the proximity to the staircase led the authors to believe that it was probably the Ajpach ‘Waal himself, or possibly his father’s.

All your upper front teeth, from the right canine to the left, they had been pierced to hold decorative pyrite and jade implants, which was valuable and highly regulated.

Maya living in geographic areas associated with ruling elites underwent this painful procedure during puberty as a rite of passage to mark their inclusion within a high office or social group. Ajpach ‘Waal may have received such implants when he inherited the title from his father.

Kenichiro Tsukamoto with a huge temple stone (Kenichiro Tsukamoto).

The skull had flattened slightly on the back due to prolonged contact with something flat during childhood, which the Mayans believed made a person more attractive. Because the front of the skull was not preserved, archaeologists could not tell whether the forehead had been similarly flattened, a beautification practice limited to royalty.

Other aspects of the bones contradicted the privilege shown by dental and cranial modifications. Some of the bones in his arm had healed periostitis, caused by bacterial infections, trauma, scurvy or rickets, which would have made his arm ache until the condition improved.

Both sides of the skull had spongy, slightly porous areas known as porotic hyperostosis, caused by deficiencies or childhood nutritional diseases. The condition is relatively common in burials throughout the Mayan world, suggesting that Ajpach ‘Waal’s high status failed to protect it from malnutrition and disease.

A healed fracture in your right tibia, or shin, resembles the fractures seen in modern athletes who play contact sports such as soccer, rugby, or soccer. This could indicate that played some of the ball games depicted on the staircase, reinforcing the case that it was Ajpach ‘Waal.

Long before dying, the individual had lost many teeth on the left side of the lower jaw due to gum disease and could have had a painful abscess in the lower right premolar, all of which would have restricted his diet to soft foods. An embedded tooth had thickened near the root in response to the perforation injury and might have hurt.

A vessel found inside the temple (Kenichiro Tsukamoto).

He also developed arthritis in his hands, his right elbow, left knee, left ankle, and feet as he aged, which would have caused him stiffness and pain, especially in the morning.

Tsukamoto and Cerezo-Román suggest their arthritis could have been caused by carrying a banner on a pole. over long distances over rough terrain and walk and up and down stairs. He would also have been asked to kneel on the platforms of the Mayan rulers.

As if these illnesses weren’t enough, fate conspired to turn Ajpach ‘Waal’s fortunes around.

“The ruler of a subordinate dynasty beheaded the king of Copán 10 years after its alliance with Calakmul, which was also defeated by a rival dynasty around the same time, “Tsukamoto said.” We see the political and economic instability that followed these two events in the sparse burial and in one of the inlaid teeth. “.

Archaeologists determined that the inlay on Ajpach ‘Waal’s right canine tooth had fallen off and was not replaced before his death because the dental plaque had hardened into a calculus in the cavity.

The hole, easily visible when the man smiled or spoke, would have been a shameful public admission of the difficulties or reduced importance of El Palmar. This would also have made him a less useful emissary if he still held the role.

