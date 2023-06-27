Life takes its rhythm, not so slow or running, time is running out, when death reaches you.

He PRI It was a juicy, meaty and buttery bone, today it is bald and all greasy, few want it despite the fact that it continues to add flavor to the broth, many flee from it, they have already given up, they do not see a future for it, they go down the road BRUNETTEwhich is offered exuberant and appetizing.

There are so many who despise that bone from which they extracted so much juice, that the new leaders of the PRI in sinaloa They placed two ballot boxes at the entrance to the offices of the tricolor, one that receives resignations, and another that accepts new affiliates. Which one will take more requests?

That reminds us of that broth created by the Yoremes called guacavaqui, which was born from the poverty of the Indians, based on beans and beef boneto which little by little they added ingredients such as chickpeas, pumpkin, green beans, corn and other vegetables, now we call it cooked.

The indians they planted a lot beans in the northern zone of Sinaloathe government provided them with boxes full of bald bonesand thus they elaborated the guacavaquithe bone was not enough for everyone, so they lent it to each other, to flavor the broth.

A few years ago a gentleman from Guamuchil with his threshing machines to the bean harvest, he began with a farmer who was nicknamed “El Chavalo Castro”, from the Ahome Pantryat noon they offered him food, the famous bone-in bean broth.

The next day, the threshing was carried out on the plot of a man named Ramírez, the menu of the meal was the same: guacavaquihe thresher owner he saw that plate full of broth and after a few seconds of reflection, he exclaimed: “This bone, this bone that touched me, I already know it, it is the same as yesterday”… What a hard hit!