The GoldenTree Asset Management fund, one of the creditors of the Buenos Aires debt that accumulates US $ 7.14 billion He not only resorted to the US courts to “safeguard his rights.” Yesterday he sent a statement refuting statements by Buenos Aires Minister of Finance Pablo López. He calls them “false and misleading statements.”

López had said that the bondholders “require us, for example, to commit to pay in the next four years 2 billion dollars, which is the equivalent of all the two-year public works of the Province ”.

Here is the reply: “Minister López decides to compare debt services in 4 years with capital expenditures in 2 years. This does not make sense and is misleading. Beyond the confusion it generates, it is completely false. According to the budget data of the Province, investments in public works during 2021-2022 total US $ 2,411 million or 6.1% of revenue. The recently published GoldenTree proposal involves accumulated debt service of only $ 465 million in 2021-2022. The reality then is that these creditors have proposed debt services that are more than 80% lower than investments in public works. “

Kicillof and his minister Pablo López

Incidentally, the bondholders recall what happened during the Vidal government: “Between 2015-2019, during the María Eugenia Vidal government, debt services averaged US $ 1.19 billion annually. During that period, debt commitments without default were honored, and significant public works programs were implemented. Using this context, GoldenTree’s proposal reduces the debt service burden over the next two years by more than 80% compared to the amounts historically paid by the Province. “

They also qualify as false what López says about the bondholders’ proposal: “We proposed some coupons that allowed us to reach a average coupon of about 4%And yet they have an average coupon requirement of 7.5%, which is clearly very similar to current levels, which does not generate the relief that the Province needs. “

“These discrepancies give rise to doubts of competence and good faith. Either Minister López knew the true facts but chose to communicate a distorted version of the truth, or he and his team have not done the basic task of analyzing the GoldenTree proposal. Either one. of these two explanations demonstrates the reason why bondholders are left with no other option but to seek justice in the courts, “they noted.

They also remember that with 9% of the provincial GDP, the Province has one of the lowest debt loads in Argentina. “The only provinces with the lowest debt burden, Santa Fe and the City of Buenos Aires, have continued to honor their debt without defaults. Meanwhile, all the provinces with the highest debt burden, including Jujuy (40%), Chubut (19% ), Neuquén (18%), Entre Ríos (13%), Salta (13%), Mendoza (13%), Río Negro (11%) and Córdoba (11%), have negotiated with their creditors in good faith and concluded your successful debt restructurings. “