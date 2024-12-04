The largest shopping center in the Valencian Community and one of the most affected by the floods after the DANA on October 29 in Valencia, the Bonaire complexalready has a date to reopen its commercial and restaurant premises, although it will do so partially and progressively, as announced its owner Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW).

As reported by the company of the complex located in Aldaya (Valencia), Starting next Friday, December 13, the first establishments will be able to begin opening of the commercial park, so it can already be visited before Christmas, the strongest seasonal campaign in the retail sector. retail.

Those responsible for the shopping, leisure and restaurant complex explain that the cleaning and restoration work of the Bonaire shopping center facilities is progressing adequately and the reopening process is being accelerated as much as possible.

Yet, The shopping center is not scheduled to open in its entirety until February. From the property they ensure that permanent contact is maintained with both the merchants and the Aldaia City Council to streamline administrative processes and accelerate the recovery of the local economic fabric.

The complex houses more than 120 stores and nearly 30,000 square meters dedicated to leisure and gastronomy. During the days after the catastrophe, its facilities were in the media spotlight due to the possibility that there were victims in its flooded underground parking lot, something that was ruled out after the rescue work.

In full sale

Furthermore, the catastrophe and serious damage occurred when the center was in the process of selling the property to Castellana Properties. A transfer valued at 240 million euros that has remained up in the air. “The signing of the transaction has been delayed due to the torrential floods that have occurred throughout Spain”, according to Castellana, who points out that “once the meteorological situation has stabilized, “The condition of the property will be evaluated to determine next steps.”