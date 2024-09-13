As usual, the Tigres UANL Club is always one step ahead and is already preparing the generational change of the Brazilian midfielder, Rafael Cariocafor this reason it will not be just any player and there is talk of a bombshell signing from Atlético de Madrid for the 2025 Clausura Tournament.
According to information from RG The Sportsthe auriazul team is already preparing a blockbuster that will arrive from Europe, it is a first-line player and they have already ruled out the possibility of a South American player. The main idea is that he will be the replacement to mainly replace the South American veterans. Rafael Carioca and Guido Pizarro; the chosen one would be the Belgian Axel Witsel.
In RG The Sports They speculate about the arrival of the Belgian Axel WitselA footballer who can play as a central defender or pivot with an outlet can even appear as a central midfielder on occasions, a role very similar to the one currently performed by the captain. Guido Pizarro.
One issue is that the player’s contract ends in June 2025 and his card is valued at a figure of 3.5 million eurosso it would not be appropriate to sign a 35-year-old player for that price, so they would have to negotiate with the colchoneros to transfer him for a lower cost or seek his loan.
Another option could be Koke32-year-old Spanish midfielder and captain of the ‘Atleti‘. But his contract also ends in June 2025 and the summer market seems ideal to sell him and make some profit before a possible exit as a free agent.
