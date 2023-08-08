Stefano De Martino first guest of the new edition of Beasts

Stefano De Martino could be the first guest of the new edition of Belve, the program hosted by Francesca Fagnani broadcast on Rai 2.

To launch the indiscretion is Freeaccording to which the dancer and conductor could be “forced” to reveal the truth about the end of the relationship with Belen Rodriguez once and for all.

It would be impossible for Stefano De Martino, is the thesis supported by the newspaper, not to answer some questions about his private life.

“Some of these will also focus on the wrecked marriage between him and the Argentine model. At the center of gossip for some time, it is not excluded that Fagnani could press her guest on her alleged flirtation with Alessia Marcuzzi ”we read on Free.

And precisely with regard to Alessia Marcuzzi Pipol tv reveals: “He clearly refused Francesca’s invitation despite being both on the same channel”.