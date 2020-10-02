Some residents accuse Turkey of carrying out air raids in the region.

A week after the start of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh, civilians were targeted and helplessly observed the damage from the bombings. The sound of Gori’s footsteps on the shards of his window shattered by the morning air raids no longer even cover the afternoon shootings. The front line is a few kilometers from Martouni, his native village. After five days of Azeri bombing, the 63-year-old man saw the collapse “the House of Culture and the musical center”, but he doesn’t want to leave. “To go where ?, he asks himself. I stay here.”

The Armenian village of Martouni in Nagorno-Karabakh bombarded for the fifth day in a row by Azeri artillery, October 1, 2020. (CLAUDE BRUILLOT / RADIOFRANCE)

Nastya fled Martouni with a dozen children from the village to reach Yerevan, the Armenian capital. “It was very difficult there, explains this woman. We survived more than three days in the village but this is no longer possible, the children were very afraid at night. The bombings were really close. “

A family took refuge in their car 30 meters from their home and immediately after, their house was bombed. Nastyato franceinfo

AT Stepenakert, the Armenian fighters keep arriving. Stepan, 39, including 20 years spent in the United States, does not hesitate to point out Turkey as the main responsible for the bombings of civilians. “We are not afraid but we understand that it is a different war. There is a new enemy, a new dimension. We had the Turkish drones but we did not have the Turkish planes and pilots like today. , it’s more intense “, he tells franceinfo. Before joining his unit, Stepan says he still hopes Russia and the West manage to push Turkey back before it’s too late.

The deserted streets of Stepenakert, the capital of Armenian Nagorno-Karabakh, October 1, 2020 (CLAUDE BRUILLOT / RADIOFRANCE)

War in Nagorno-Karabakh: listen to the report by Claude Bruillot