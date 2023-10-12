The precarious humanitarian situation in several areas of northern Syria has worsened considerably in the last week due to Turkey’s bombing campaigns against the northeastern areas under the control of Kurdish militias allied with the United States and the Government of Damascus against the province. of Idlib, in the hands of Islamist rebel groups. These military actions were initiated in both cases in response to two terrorist attacks – in Ankara and Homs – but they are taking a toll on the population, among whom they have caused dozens of deaths and tens of thousands of displaced people, and on civilian infrastructure. .

After the attack against the Ministry of the Interior in Ankara on October 1, in which two police officers were injured and the two attackers died (who had previously murdered a civilian to steal his car), the Turkish Armed Forces began an intense bombing campaign in northern Iraq against the bases of the Kurdish armed group PKK, which had claimed responsibility for the attack. But, three days later, the Turkish army changed its objective to the areas of northern Syria controlled by the Kurdish YPG militias, which maintain close ties with the PKK. “From now on, all infrastructure, superstructures and energy facilities of the PKK and the YPG, especially in Iraq and Syria, are legitimate targets of our security forces, Armed Forces and intelligence units,” the minister of Turkish Foreign Affairs, Hakan Fidan, until last June head of the country’s secret services.

A spokesperson for Turkey’s Defense Ministry said Thursday that, “during the last week, 252 terrorists have been neutralized” in northern Syria and Iraq. The Kurdish militias have denied these figures, and apart from an unspecified number of dead members, they claim that Turkey has killed at least “11 civilians.” The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (OSDH), independent of both sides, has counted 45 dead from the Turkish bombings, half a dozen of them civilians and the rest members of the Kurdish militias or security forces.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who this week criticized Israel’s bombing of civilian infrastructure and hospitals in Gaza, has repeated on several occasions that the Turkish Armed Forces do not attack civilians in the fight against terrorism. . However, the OSDH has denounced that recent Turkish bombings have destroyed several power plants, oil facilities, civilian buildings and homes, which it considers “a war crime.”

This new Turkish offensive has also threatened to provoke a clash with the United States – both countries have the two largest armies in NATO – as US forces have shot down a Turkish drone that was participating in the bombing after it approached within 500 meters from the place where they were parked. Leaders of both governments have managed to reduce tension after the incident, but Erdogan has renewed his criticism of Washington for “training terrorists” and has promised not to forget the event: “There is no doubt that this incident has been etched in the memory of our nation, and of course the necessary actions will be taken when the time comes.”

Bombings in Idlib

The recent offensive of the Damascus regime against the rebel province of Idlib was unleashed after weeks of tension on the front line – frozen under the agreements reached by Turkey, supporter of the rebels, and Russia and Iran, the main supporters of the regime – and a brutal drone attack against a military graduation ceremony in Homs (an area under Damascus control). In the attack, which has not yet been attributed to any group, at least 129 people died, a third of them civilians, and more than a hundred wounded remain hospitalized.

The Syrian government promised to punish the attack “with all its forces” and began an intense campaign of air and artillery bombardment against Idlib and parts of Aleppo province still under rebel control. According to local authorities, nearly fifty civilians have died and nearly 300 have been injured as a result of the bombings, which have also displaced 79,000 people, in an area where more than three million people live, many of them fleeing other parts of Syria during the civil war that has ravaged the country for more than a decade.

“Efforts to provide aid are hampered by ongoing hostilities,” says the NGO Doctors Without Borders (MSF), which works in the area, in a statement. According to MSF, at least three hospitals have been hit by bombs and another 19 centers have stopped providing non-essential services to dedicate themselves “exclusively to emergency care, which makes access to health care even more difficult.”

