He streamer Ibai Llanos announced Monday The evening of year V, The great entertainment event that triumphs year after year and that this time will be held in the city of Seville. In the presentation, in addition to the date and location, the fighting of Influencers Among them the great main course: Roro vs. Abby

The creator of Roro content, known for her videos on Instagram and Tiktok in which she shows her kitchen skills, with crafts … and with everything she proposes, a rival ‘high must be measured‘.

Opposite, Roro will have nothing more and nothing less than Abby, one of the biggest Streamers of video games in the Spanish -speaking panorama that surpasses, and by far, The height of your rival.

Careo showed the physical difference between the two, a difference that Roro must replace with work, training and the ounces of his gloves in A fight that is expected to be historical in this format.

More fights announced

In addition to Abby vs. Roro, in the presentation the fighting of: Pereira vs. Rivaldios / Perxitaa vs. Gaspi / Andoni vs. Carlos Belcast / Alana vs. ARI GELI.

Date and time of the ‘evening of the year V’ by Ibai Llanos

The Ibai Llanos event will be held on July 26 in Seville, starting at 8:00 p.m., and will have a capacity of 85,000 people.