On Sunday afternoon Faustino Asprilla will lift the Cup Winners’ Cup won in 1993 in the commemoration ceremony organized by the club. Even if Nevio Scala, as a punishment, didn’t field him in the Wembley final against Antwerp. “I tied it to my finger – he says today – I deserved to be there, I had scored two goals in the semi-final against Atletico Madrid. But it’s water under the bridge now, I’ve forgotten”.