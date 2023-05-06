The former Parma champion and today’s goal men: “We want to instill scheme after scheme even in the children, let them have fun. Haaland was good but in my day he would have struggled. And on Lautaro and Leao…”
On Sunday afternoon Faustino Asprilla will lift the Cup Winners’ Cup won in 1993 in the commemoration ceremony organized by the club. Even if Nevio Scala, as a punishment, didn’t field him in the Wembley final against Antwerp. “I tied it to my finger – he says today – I deserved to be there, I had scored two goals in the semi-final against Atletico Madrid. But it’s water under the bridge now, I’ve forgotten”.
