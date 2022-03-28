The Napoli striker, Dries Mertens, has recently become a father for the first time

In the end, the dream that all Neapolitans and Napoli Calcio fans had, came true. Two days ago the first son of the record man of goals in the blue jersey was born Dries Mertens and what was just a rumor has been confirmed. The newcomer is called Ciro, a name that does nothing but seal a love between the Belgian and the Neapolitan city destined to remain forever.

Ciro Romeo Mertens. This is the name that Napoli forward Dries Mertens and his wife Kat Kerkhofs chose for their first child.

The baby came into the world two days ago in Ruesch clinicalso in Naples, and the bomber took care of announcing his coming into the world.

Dries posted a tender family photoin which the new arrival also appears and in whose caption is written his full name accompanied by a red heart.

Thepregnancy announcementwhich also arrived on Instagram at the end of October 2021.

The footballer and his wife, a television star in Belgium, had posted a video in which the moments in which they had communicated to the relatives of the happy event were collected. At the end of the video, images of the first ultrasound.

In support of the video, in that case they had written:

Our hearts are exploding with joy as we welcome our little Neapolitan boy.

The story between Dries Mertens and Kat Kerkhofs

Little Ciro Romeo is the fruit of a very great and very lasting love. In fact, Dries and Kat have been romantically linked for more than a decade.

Yes. I am married in 2015, when Dries was already a Napoli player. So much so that the celebration took place right in the Campania capital.

In reality, however, the two were engaged for 9 years already. Since they were just two kids without fame or the success they both have today.

As evidence of this very long love story, on Instagram they have appeared several times photo which show the two together since they were just gods kids.