The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted Riya Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda and Deepesh Sawant bail in the drugs case. Riya, who has been in Byculla Jail for about 1 month, came out of the jail at 5:30 pm. After the court’s decision, while Riya, Samuel and Deepesh are breathing in the open air, Shauvik Chakraborty is still in jail. The court rejected the bail application of him and peddler Abdul Basit Parihar. But this is not the only thing in the court’s decision on Wednesday. The court questioned not only the allegations made by the NCB, but also the NDPC Act, in condescending terms, as ‘disrespectful and highly inappropriate’.

… Sannata passed away in court

There were five bail applications before the court on Wednesday. Justifying the decision via video link, Justice Sarang Kotwal rejected the application of Shouvik Chakraborty and Abdul Basit Parihar earlier. There was a silence in the court. Riya and Shauwik’s lawyer Satish Manashinde had dismay. After this, the judge named Riya and asked that Riya be released on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh. The court also laid down some conditions in front of Riya, stating that she should hand over her passport to Narcotics Control Bureau and must attend the NCB office for at least one hour every month for the next six months.

NCB again cited 27A

Riya’s bail application was rejected twice earlier. Rhea’s application was rejected by the sessions court and the special court. The major reason behind this is Section 27A of NDPS Act. The NCB has accused Riya of giving money for the purchase of drugs. Instructed to buy drugs. It carries imprisonment for 10-20 years. It is interesting that the Bombay High Court raised questions on this section of the NPSS.

The court said – this is disrespectful and highly inappropriate

Opposing Riya’s bail, the NCB again told the court that he had given money to buy drugs. A case is made under section 27A and in such case they should not be granted bail. On this, Justice Kotwal said that it is very ‘disrespectful and extremely unfair’ that a person who takes drugs has a sentence of 1 year and who pays for it, whether he is a friend or a family of 20 Sal is a sentence of imprisonment.

Court admitted – not part of Riya Drug Syndicate

In his 70-page judgment, Justice Kotwal also told the NCB that there was no seizure of drugs from the house of Riya Chakraborty or Sushant Singh Rajput. You do not have any evidence against the petitioner, Riya Chakraborty, to prove that he is part of the chain of drug dealers. The court said in its order that celebrities cannot be punished with special liability. When the petitioner was brought before the court for the first remand, the investigating agency did not ask for his custody. This means that the agency is satisfied with its inquiry and the petitioner has fully supported the investigation.

‘Riya not guilty of trafficking’

The court further wrote in its judgment, ‘There is a lot of argument that he is involved in trafficking, but there is no recovery of such substance under Section 37. As such the court agrees and is satisfied with the argument that the petitioner is not guilty under Section 19, 24 or 27A or involved in the trade of illegal goods. He is not part of any drug dealers’ chain.