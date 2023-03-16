Cruz Azul seeks to strike a blow of authority in the summer transfer market. After a few semesters down, the Celestial Machine seeks to return to the foreground. For this, the board hired Ricardo Ferretti, one of the most successful and experienced strategists in Mexican soccer. To strengthen the ‘Tuca’ project, the cement makers will seek to sign top players.
Until now, there has been talk of the interest of the La Noria group in acquiring the services of Agustín Marchesín, Rafael Carioca and Juan Ignacio Dinenno. To this list we must add the name of a striker who has been very successful at Atlas. According to a report by David Faitelson, from the ESPN network, the Cruz Azul board of directors is interested in signing Julián Quiñones.
The 25-year-old Colombian striker was a key piece for the Foxes in achieving the two-time championship, but he could leave the red and black institution in the following months. Quiñones is a guaranteed scorer, but he has also become known for being a problematic and undisciplined footballer.
The native of Nariño starred in a new controversy last week and the Atlas board would consider his departure in case an interesting offer arrives. According to the Transfermarkt portal, its approximate market value is 6.3 million dollars.
After the departure of Santiago Giménez, Cruz Azul has not been able to find a scoring striker. He has tried it with Gonzalo Carneiro, Michael Estrada and Iván Morales, but none have lived up to expectations.
During winter, the Machine looked for Enner Valencia and Radamel Falcao, but could not make their signings. In this context, the cement board is still looking for a striker and Quiñones is one of the priorities on the agenda for the Apertura 2023.
