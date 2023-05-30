Blue Cross will seek to return to the top places of the MX League at the tournament Opening 2023 of the MX League. La Máquina Celeste is moving into the market to strengthen its workforce in key positions. After the departure of Ramiro Funes Mori and Julio César Domínguez, it is clear that the La Noria team needs to strengthen its defense.
Other Liga MX transfer news:
The first confirmed signing of the cementers was Carlos Salcedo. According to the most recent reports, the team led by Ricardo Ferretti would be close to announcing his second contract: Matheus Doria. The Brazilian defender would be a direct request from ‘Tuca’ and the directives of Saints Lagoon and Cruz Azul would have already reached an agreement by the player.
The 28-year-old Brazilian defenseman is not coming off his best season with the Warriors, but in recent years he has been one of the best in his position. Doria played 906 minutes over 14 games and scored one goal. In playoffs and the league he played 270 minutes in three games and scored another goal.
Doria would arrive at the Celestial Machine in exchange for six million dollars and would have a four-year contract. Cruz Azul has had Doria on its agenda for more than two years and it seems that they will finally be able to hire him.
The cement group, according to a report by journalist David Faitelson, would be very close to adding another two reinforcements for the Opening 2023.
Although the ESPN journalist did not reveal the names of the elements that will join the Celeste Machine in the summer market, he did point out that it will be a Colombian midfielder and a Brazilian left winger.
#BOMB #close #Cruz #Azul #coming #days #ahead #Opening
Leave a Reply