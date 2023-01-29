The sensation player of the Mexican team in the World Cup Qatar 2022, Luis Chavezwas able to reach Club Deportivo Guadalajara during the management of Ricardo Pelaezsince the previous sports director of the Sacred Flock, before the arrival of Fernando Hierroapproached the Pachuca midfielder during his time with the rojiblanco team, with the intention of signing him.
“He (Luis Chávez) told me that Peláez had already spoken to him, he was already after him, but obviously, with the dismissal of Peláez, there was no time, that is, it was not done,” he revealed. marroquin framediscoverer of Luis Gerardo Chavez in the inferior forces of Tijuana.
In interview for ESPN, Moroccan explained that Chivas were a possibility for chavezwho in recent days rang for the Portobeing ruled out because the Portuguese club would have opted for another player for the winter market.
“Then he and I joked, I told him: ‘Hey, if he offers you the ‘Ame…’, because I’m going to America, and he told me: ‘Of course I’m going, it looks like a good project for me”
According to the trainer of young soccer players that Chivas was the one who tried to hire chavez through Ricardo Pelaez.
“I don’t know how advanced it was, but Peláez wanted it for Chivas. He told me: ‘He already spoke to me’, and well, obviously he was moved,” he said. Moroccan upon chavez.
“Chivas, América, Cruz Azul, they are very big teams in the country. Obviously, Pachuca is doing things very well, but these are important teams in the country that logically, all the reflectors are there, on them, do things well , or do things wrong”, he mentioned.
For now, Luis ChavezThe 27-year-old is still waiting for a possible proposal from Europe, after having turned down the possibility of signing with Club de Fútbol Monterrey in exchange for a great offer.
As he explained at the time Armando Martinezpresident of Pachuca, to ESPNthe output of chavez de los Tuzos would only be to go to Europe, as the player himself made it known to him and he has the illusion of achieving it in this or the next transfer market.
