The Monterrey Football Club board of directors continues with its intentions of wanting to break the transfer market in Liga MX this Apertura 2023; in addition to Sergio Canalesnow they would go for Lucas Moura and Luis Chavezelements that have been difficult for weeks.
Without a doubt, the Gang is one of the teams that has the most financial resources; That’s why they want to get big reinforcements, like Lucas Moura and Luis Chavez.
After the signing of the Spanish from Real Betis is almost complete, Sergio Canalesthe royal team would not settle for that, but would go for two more bombings.
The whole of the Sultana del Norte showed interest in Luis Chavez for several months, but the goal of the player is to go to Europe. That is why he had rejected the offer to start, but the team does not take its finger off the line and they could improve it since his signing with a Russian team could fall through.
On the other hand, they have also shown interest in the Brazilian player, Lucas Moura and they have even already entered into conversations to finalize his arrival, but it has been complicated because the player has had several offers.
The sports president of the team, Antonio ‘Tato’ Noriegaconfirmed the interest of the team and negotiations for Luis Chavez and Lucas Moura.
Regarding the Brazilian, he confessed that there have been talks, but the main impediment is the number of foreigners they can have on the team.
“The Lucas Moura thing has continued, we are going to use the term ‘alive’, there have been consultations, talks, but as the Sergio thing progressed with greater clarity and speed, we ourselves gave it priority. But Lucas is still alive… It is very difficult, very complicated because we have the issue of the quota of foreigners, ”he said.
On the other hand, the Tato Noriega said they had to be patient with Luis Chavezbecause he has offers from other clubs.
“I don’t like to talk about percentages, but it is still alive, it is a negotiation that continues to exist. He is a very interesting player, who has many alternatives, the times of other leagues and other teams mean that you have to be patient and wait, ”he added.
Luis Chavez He has made it clear on several occasions that one of his wishes is to go to the Old Continent and even Pachuca would help him to achieve his goal.
It is said that he moscow dynamo He would have already made an offer for him and the negotiations would have progressed favourably, but it has not yet been confirmed.
