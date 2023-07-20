ATTENTION TO THE ISSUE OF CHÁVEZ! 🚨@ruubenrod reveals information on the subject of Luis Chávez and his possible arrival in Russia.

The origin of the money is the problem and the Rayados option could be opened. @GusMenFox@ruubenrod@FABIANESTAY10@albertolati#FSRadioMX pic.twitter.com/SljLqAw2ol

— FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) July 19, 2023