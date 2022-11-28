América is one of the strongest teams in the Liga MX Femenil. Las Águilas have a title in this category, which they achieved in the Apertura 2018. However, the Azulcremas are below what squads such as Tigres, Monterrey and Chivas de Guadalajara have achieved. In the 2022 Apertura, the Coapa squad returned to a final, although it fell to the UANL team.
To return to the top positions in the Clausura 2023 tournament, the Azulcrema board will seek to strengthen the squad with reinforcements. Apparently, one of the club’s priorities would be the hiring of Sarah Luebbert, current footballer for the Chicago Red Stars of the Nations Women Soccer League (NWSL).
According to information from reporter Fernando Esquivel, the 24-year-old American soccer player would remain as a free agent since she has not renewed with her current squad and her contract expires in winter. In this sense, the Eagles would seek to bring back Luebbert, who wore his colors during the Opening 2021 and Closing 2022 and won the hearts of the fans.
This report indicates that there is a principle of agreement between America and the American player and that only administrative details are missing for her return to the institution to be made official. It remains for the Chicago Red Stars to release their pass to FIFA, which, according to the journalist, is practically a fact.
