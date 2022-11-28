AMERICA 🦅

🚨 PRINCIPLE ACCORDING TO SARAH LUEBBERT.

➡️ There is a verbal agreement for his signing as a free agent.

✍🏼 Close to closing, as soon as Chicago releases its pass to FIFA, it’s practically a fact. Administrative issues to refine.

Close, very close. ⌛ pic.twitter.com/CiLD0sFJZM

— Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) November 27, 2022