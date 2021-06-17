In a recent interview with the program The Lunatics on Radio 2, Arrigo Sacchi, someone who knows something about football, he said that in the international vocabulary of football there are only two Italian words: “libero” and “catenaccio”. If we keep in mind that the first word is strictly functional to the second, we can say that from a tactical point of view, the Italian football school is historically set on building a wall and not letting the enemy pass.

How could we have thought otherwise? For centuries our peninsula has seen the barbarians fall, it has been attacked on the coasts by the Turks and by the Barbary pirates, it has seen France and Spain fighting for supremacy. Centuries and centuries of invasions could only influence our way of being and, therefore, also our way of playing football. And so we began to think first of all to defend ourselves, closing ourselves in what has taken the name of “bolt”, a bit like that chain that the emperors of Constantinople used for centuries to prevent the enemy from passing through the Horn of ‘Gold. And then launching himself on the counterattack, hitting the enemy like a thunderbolt when he least expects it: in football, to win, you must always score goals, as well as not suffer from them.

And the “catenacciari Italians”, too careful to defend themselves more than to make a good game, have been the object of criticism from many foreign coaches, perhaps from countries whose football, like us, recalls their history and their culture. On the other hand, doesn’t the champagne football, sparkling and pompous, recall the spirit of grandeur of the French? Doesn’t the German war machine, which even when it has a clear advantage, continues to carry on the game with great physicality, does not use the same mentality as the panzers? And we could say the same of the English long balls, for a country accustomed to climbing the sleeve, or to the Spanish touches of the first, in a setting worthy of a country in which Baroque art is well rooted. Not to mention the Brazilians, whose futbol bailado almost seems to be played to the rhythm of the samba.

Just in 1982, it was a coach, this time Argentine, like Cesar Menotti who sharply criticized the Italian bolt, accusing our game scheme of “chronic passatism”. Yet, Enzo Bearzot fielded the bolt against that same Argentina of Menotti, winning 2-1 against the odds. And above all, by winning the world championship.

Boring, not very “playful”, not very spectacular and excessively cautious. There have been many accusations against the bolt over the years, yet there is no doubt that it is certainly an effective tool, if deployed with all the trappings. It is no coincidence that the great Gianni Brera claimed that the perfect match is the one that ends 0-0, because it means that neither team has made mistakes: this makes it clear how the Italian mentality, in football, is that for which defense comes first, and error is that of conceding a goal, even more than that of not scoring.

Many have tried to get out of the logic of the bolt. Arrigo Sacchi did it in 1994, Roberto Mancini is doing it in this European Championship: he is definitely “not very Italian”, to put it in the words of Stanis La Rochelle, making his debut with two consecutive 3-0. And it is also “not very Italian” to see how the Azzurri managed both against Turkey (which, on the contrary, tried to field an ultra-defensive match) and against Switzerland first of all to not allow the opponent to play and build.

But to speak of bolt as a synonym for boredom is perhaps ungenerous. Closing behind can be out of prudence, but also out of survival instinct, in a game that can take on epic tones. José Mourinho knows something about it, who as an Inter coach found himself at Camp Nou having to face one of the strongest Barcelona ever with one less man, thus being forced to erect a real wall around the area of rigor, resisting the thundering cannonade of the Catalan eleven. The result was a gladiatorial match, which ended up affecting the heart functions of the Inter fans and the liver of the Blaugrana, eliminated despite the 1-0 victory. It is probably at that moment that Inter won the Treble, because after such a match no one could have stopped them.