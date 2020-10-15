Plantón de Frenaa, in the Zócalo of Mexico City. Monica Gonzalez / The Country

What about Senator Lilly Téllez, turned into a momentary celebrity by social networks for her inflammatory speech against López-Gatell, responsible for the crusade against the pandemic, is a glimpse of the political hells that could await us, a sample of the broth of a crop that we are unintentionally building for the gestation of a Mexican Bolsonaro. The country is being populated with moles of resentment, unanswered demands, temptations to exercise justice at one’s own hand …