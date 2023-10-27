The plan that made it possible to repatriate Brazilians after the start of the war in Israel was established during the administration of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). A People’s Gazette learned from members and former members of Itamaraty that the Brazilian embassy in Israel had a very basic contingency plan, which was updated during the previous presidential term, and followed by diplomats from the current administration.

Itamaraty’s strategy to repatriate Brazilians from countries in crisis is generally based on asking for support from the Air Force to send planes that carry humanitarian aid and bring citizens back to Brazil.

But the Israeli embassy also had a basic contingency plan, which included identifying Brazilians who needed help and providing them with information and transportation to the airport. In other words, crisis planning was done before it happened. This may seem basic, but it is more than most Brazilian representations abroad have.

In the invasion of Ukraine in 2022, for example, the evacuation plan for Brazilians was being drawn up as the events unfolded. Diplomats had to move the embassy to a safer city, borrow cars and hastily book hotel rooms to evacuate Brazilians while the country was bombed.

The report found that the embassy in Israel had a basic contingency plan that had been reviewed, updated and improved during Bolsonaro’s government. He was followed by diplomats currently in Israel and made it possible to repatriate 1,410 Brazilians.

When he assumed the presidency of Brazil in 2018, Bolsonaro placed the relationship with Israel as one of his government’s priorities. Members of the former government revealed to People’s Gazette that, at the time, the contingency plan was “outdated” and, therefore, needed to be reformulated in recent years.

The Israeli embassy’s plan had a list of where many Brazilians were in the country and provided for communication channels with them. He also established in advance two meeting points in the city of Jerusalem and two in Tel Aviv.

“After going to these places, which are safe and verified by the embassy, ​​a bus picks up these people at the scheduled time and takes them to the airport,” informed the Brazilian consulate in Israel.

Transport companies had previously been contracted to provide buses from these meeting points to Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport, where the Air Force planes were located.

Evacuation priority in Israel was given to tourists

On October 7th, the terrorist group Hamas violently and unexpectedly attacked the territory of Israel, which resulted in an Israeli counteroffensive and an escalation of the conflict. In 20 days of tension, thousands of people died, including 1,400 Israeli victims.

There are around 14 thousand Brazilians living in Israel and an average of six thousand Brazilian tourists visit the country monthly. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was contacted by these Brazilians who wanted help to leave the conflict zone.

Following what was designed during the Bolsonaro administration, priority for withdrawal was given to tourists, as they do not have assistance from the Israeli government like Brazilians with dual nationality.

The embassy’s concern was that tourists would have their flights canceled and they would not have the resources to pay for extended accommodation in Israel until they found escape routes from the country on their own. A great facilitator of the process was that at no point was Israel’s airspace closed, unlike what happens in the Ukraine war, which is a conflict of much larger proportions.

After the evacuation of tourists, the list of priorities for repatriation became Brazilians who live in Israel but who do not have dual nationality. After that, the evacuation focuses on Brazilians who also have Israeli nationality according to vulnerability priorities: pregnant women, unaccompanied children, the sick and the elderly. However, the Brazilian government has not announced whether there will be more Air Force flights to serve this population.

Brazilians received information via WhatsApp and influencer blogs

One of the main points of the new contingency plan was the identification and mapping of Brazilians living in Israel. The attempt to contact one by one was not the most efficient, so the new strategy designed used groups on messaging applications, such as WhatsApp, radio, blogs and Brazilian influencers in Israel. The idea was to send alerts and information through these intermediaries that had great reach with the Brazilian community in the country.

Another strategy used by diplomats was to disseminate information through Brazilian synagogues and rabbis. They became interlocutors between the embassy and the Brazilian community, according to a source linked to the process. The method had been tested during the 2022 Brazilian elections and, due to the effect it had, it was kept in the contingency plan for emergencies.

Although it was prepared in advance and provided for details of the evacuation, the Brazilian plan did not provide as comprehensive protection for Brazilians as the embassies of developed countries usually provide for their nationals.

There was, for example, no provision for reserving places in hotels for those who could not pay, nor the provision of armed escorts or armored vehicles for transport. In general, logistics and crisis management plans to serve Brazilians abroad are drawn up by diplomats and not by specialized personnel from the Ministry of Defense.

Itamaraty informed the route of Brazilians to Israel to prevent them from being bombed

The rescue of 27 Brazilians who are in the Gaza Strip (controlled by Hamas and besieged by Israeli forces) was more complex – especially because there are no Brazilian diplomats in the region. The evacuation of this group has been coordinated by a Brazilian diplomatic representation in Palestinian territory in Ramallah, in the West Bank, which is far from the Gaza Strip. It is not formally linked to the Israeli embassy and the report was unable to determine from independent sources whether the representation had a prior plan to evacuate Brazilians.

The representation hired a bus company to take the Brazilians from a point in Gaza City, to the north of the territory, and take them to Khan Yunis and then to Rafah, on the border with Egypt. Brazil rented a property to receive these Brazilians and shelter them until the opening of the Rafah crossing (which does not yet have a date).

All this coordination, the itinerary, addresses and even the license plate of the vehicle that transported the Brazilians were communicated to Israel through official diplomatic channels. The objective was to prevent Brazilians from being confused with Hamas terrorists and ending up accidentally bombed by the Israel Defense Forces.