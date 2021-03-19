The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, after a meeting with his followers in Brasilia, on March 19. Eraldo Peres / AP

Brazil is beginning to be a field where a regime of brutality seems to have been installed with acts of terrorism perpetrated against those who defend the measures of confinement due to the pandemic that threatens to plunge the country into the greatest health crisis in its history. Two acts of terror and violence carried out in recent days against two journalists by fans of Jair Bolsonaro have drawn attention to his followers, whom he describes as his “army” and who are willing to set the country on fire to …