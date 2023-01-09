The assault of thousands of radical Bolsonaristas on the buildings of Congress, the Supreme Court and the presidential palace on Sunday left multiple scenes on social networks of their celebration that can be used to incriminate them. The Senate plenary was one of the first spaces to be invaded. A man in his 50s, with a graying beard and a natural from Divinópolis, takes off a bulky mask and boasts that his home remedy against tear gas works. He does it sitting in the presidential chair of the chamber, while from behind, another shouts, staring at his cell phone: “We are here in our house, in the Senate, the Senate is the church of the people of God!” In this seat of legislative power, Bolsonarists were also seen throwing themselves down a slide from the rostrum. In one of the most viral videos of the invasion, inside the nearby Supreme Court building, a man whoops in glee as he shows his buttocks as if he were pooping.

Most of the videos come from WhatsApp groups of Bolsonaro circles, but they ended up on Twitter and now half of Brazil is running to try to identify the coup plotters. Instagram profile @ContragolpeBrazilfor example, is dedicated to disseminating the images of the assailants’ faces and in a few hours it has achieved more than 800,000 followers.

In the heat of events, many did not hide that they were in the middle of a monumental act of vandalism. A 65-year-old woman, visibly excited about the situation, recorded from the front of the National Congress for her friends: “There is vandalism and everything you can imagine, but it is what I always say: nothing is done without breaking some eggs. The one who incited the people was nothing more than misgovernment, they are reaping what they planted, ”she said with satisfaction.

Once the euphoria of the moment has passed, the story begins to change as the hours go by. This Monday, in the surroundings of the Bolsonaro camp installed in front of the Army Headquarters, Cleber Borges, a shirt seller who came from the distant Belém do Pará, in the north of the country, tried to distance himself from the serious events: “Sunday was vandalism, it was not necessary to do that, but all acts have their consequences. Now they are paying that price. I went to the protest, but it could have been better, all that chaos was not necessary.

Between the Bolsonaro ecstasy at the time of the assault and the caution 24 hours later there is a period of more than a thousand detainees. Borges, for example, was saved from being among the more than 1,200 arrested during the eviction of the coup camp because he spent the morning outside the compound. He arrived at noon to pick up some things, when calm had already reigned, but he did not seem very concerned with the situation of his colleagues: “I think they will release them, it is a matter of time. Nothing will happen to them.”

According to the military, those detained in the camp were identified by the police and may be investigated for their participation in the violent action on Sunday. Those who were arrested red-handed During the attack on the buildings in the Plaza de los Tres Poderes, some 300, according to the Civil Police of the Federal District, are already being transferred to the Papuda prison, a maximum security prison, and could be accused of terrorism.

In order to try to distance itself from the images of broken glass, destroyed furniture and damaged works of art, and escape the accusations of a coup attempt, the Bolsonaro narrative is now trying to consolidate the idea that all the acts of vandalism were the work of left-wing “infiltrators”. All kinds of conspiracy theories circulate on social networks, partly fueled by the ambiguous message that former President Jair Bolsonaro left on Twitter, in which he seemed to condemn the acts, but at the same time said that the left did the same in 2013. and 2017.

