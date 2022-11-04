“And I will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.” The biblical passage described in João 8:32, appropriated by President Jair Bolsonaro as a slogan for his term, has shown itself in recent days as a harbinger of what would come after the final counting of votes, on Sunday (30). The polls showed the will of the majority, with a narrow victory for former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and freed more than 60 million voters who disapprove of the current administration. But, in recent days, this same truth has imprisoned Brazilians in various parts of the country, in illegal and anti-democratic demonstrations on important highways and avenues of the main metropolises. By the calculations of the Federal Highway Police (PRF), at 1 pm on Thursday (3), until the closing of this edition, there were 86 blockades on federal highways in 11 states, almost half of the previous day, when 167 partial or partial interdictions were registered. total lockdowns in 15 states.

What in the past proved to be a capacity for mobilization and strength by truck drivers, today exposes a fragmented and coup-based offensive by a minority in the transport sector. By not accepting the results of the polls and demanding military intervention to nullify Bolsonaro’s defeat, the president’s supporters are crying out for freedom of expression and defense of democracy, curtailing rights and jeopardizing the next legitimacy of the popular vote, said Pierpaolo Cruz Bottini, a lawyer. and professor of Criminal Law at the USP Law School. “Road blocking is not a legitimate political movement, but a movement designed to cause disorder and turmoil for the sheer and simple fact that they are not in agreement with the outcome of the elections,” he said. “This is a crime and needs to be investigated by the constituted authorities.”



1 of 2

CHAOS IN THE NAME OF GOOD? Dissatisfied with Bolsonaro’s defeat to Lula, followers of the current president blocked highways and used children as shields in demonstrations (pictured below). Risk of confrontation with security forces led citizens to dissipate some mobilizations. Photo: Eduardo Knapp

2 of 2 Photo: Caio Guatelli

The Bolsonarist ruckus, fueled by a dubious position on the part of Bolsonaro and an alleged endorsement by the PRF leadership, may fall within the criminal category provided for in article 359-L of the Penal Code, according to lawyer Marina Pinhão Coelho Araújo, president of the Instituto Brazilian Institute of Criminal Sciences (IBCCrim). “The law says that trying, with the use of violence or serious threat, to abolish the democratic rule of law, preventing or restricting the exercise of constitutional powers, is a crime that can lead to imprisonment of up to eight years,” she told the Legal Counsel. .

Outside the penal field, the contestation of the results of the polls wreaked havoc on the economy. A survey by Bloomberg Economics, signed by economists Adriana Dupita and Ana Galvão, project losses of up to US$ 12 billion for the Brazilian productive sector as a result of the post-election turmoil. By transforming Brazilian roads into a kind of green-yellow Venezuela, Bolsonarista militants generated shortages in supermarkets and gas stations, in addition to a shortage of inputs for the industry. Almost 70% of supermarkets in the states of São Paulo, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro and Santa Catarina were, on Wednesday (2), with supply problems due to blocks, according to a survey by the Brazilian Association of Supermarkets (Abras). For the vice president of the entity, Marcio Milan, the smaller supermarkets were the most affected. “Smaller stores are having more problems because they have less storage capacity and also basically have a daily supply of these products.”



1 of 2

INTOLERANCE AND HATE A roadblock in the interior of São Paulo ended in the deliberate running over of seven protesters. Photo: Roger Azevedo Costa Pereira

2 of 2

FOR DEMOCRACY Corinthians fans dispersed an agglomeration of Bolsonaristas in São Paulo, creating a risk of worsening the situation. Photo: Disclosure

Other important associations, such as Abag (from agribusiness), Abralog (from the logistics sector) and CNT (which represents the transport activity), have also taken a stand against the riots of the defeated in recent days. “It’s illegal, it’s unconstitutional, it’s immoral,” said the CEO of operator Logs, Marcelo Gomes. The executive said that the transport sector is going through a moment of great difficulty, as it is still recovering from the effects of the pandemic, the war and the period of strong fluctuation in fuels.

METHOD The anti-democratic movements did not only draw attention for the insanity of the demand agenda, but also for the methods – criticized even by President Bolsonaro, who said he was against the use of “left-wing practices” to expose the nonconformity with the results of the polls. In several places, children were used as human-shields to prevent a more energetic reaction from the police.

“I want to make an appeal. Clear the highways. This is not part of legitimate manifestations. We will not lose legitimacy” Jair Bolsonaro, in a video released on Wednesday (2).

The president of the Brazilian Association of Motor Vehicle Drivers (Abrava), Wallace Landim, known as Chorão, attributed the tactics and blockades to the radical right, and denied any relationship with the current demand. “The country cannot be stopped for not accepting Lula’s victory. This is going to hurt the economy a lot,” he said. “We need to recognize and respect the democracy of this country, of the president’s victory. If it were the other way around, the left would also need to understand and accept it,” said Chorão. It remains for the losers, for now, to accept and wait for the next election. Crying is free, but contesting the polls is not.