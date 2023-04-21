Bolognese sauce is renewed: here is the new official recipe

Change one of the symbolic recipes of Italian cuisine in the world, namely the bolognese sauce. L’Italian Academy of Cuisine has renewed the official version of the traditional gravy with meat, allowing “the use of mixed mince and stock cube”. This was announced by the Chamber of Commerce of Bologna, where until now a “patent” dated 17 October 1982 had been filed.

The reason? “It was necessary to adapt the original recipe to the consumption habits of today’s families”, explained the Italian Academy of Cuisine. The new recipe, the result of long and in-depth research conducted by a special study committee, sees the replacement of the so-called “folder”, or the beef diaphragm, as it is no longer easily available in city supermarkets and, for this reason, families have increasingly started to use the mixed ground. In addition to the beef pulp, then, the broth also changes “meat or vegetable”, which can now be “also dice” – another concession to modern times and the need for speed.

