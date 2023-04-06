The internal war of the Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS) in Bolivia has escalated to a new level. The vice president, David Choquehuanca, has visited this Wednesday the municipality of Chimoré, in El Chapare, the coca-growing region of Bolivia, where he has met with leaders of a union who invited him a few days before. Confronted with Evo Morales for years, Choquehuanca arrived in the area despite the opposition of the ex-president’s faithful, who organized a “vigil” and a temporary road blockade against him. In the midst of the war that divides the ruling party, Morales’s supporters consider Choquehuanca a “divisive” and demanded that he first “ask permission” from the cocalera coordinator, led by the former president, before traveling to the place. The visit was quite a challenge. The Chapare is the region most loyal to Morales: there he began his political career as a union leader and there he returned at the end of 2020 after his exile in Mexico and Argentina.

Founder of the MAS and historic Aymara leader, Choquehuanca, 62, was Morales’ foreign minister for 11 years and was considered his natural successor until he was fired from office in 2017. He was the party base’s favorite for the 2020 elections, but Morales imposed his criteria and chose Luis Arce, his former Minister of Economy. Choquehuanca accompanied him as vice president, and since then he has been the main animator of the “renewal” current within the social organizations that constitute the backbone of MAS. Morales’s followers believe that his constant trips to rural areas and to the indigenous training schools that he has promoted during this time serve to set up the political structure with which Arce will compete with Morales for the popular and leftist candidacy for the 2025 elections. Choquehuanca has challenged several times the leader of what, until now, continues to be the party of both, but it is the first time that he has done so in El Chapare, where Morales’ dominance is considered incontestable.

Days ago, the Federation of Intercultural Communities of the municipality of Chimoré approved the resolution “not to receive any authority if it does not have authorization from the parent organizations” or, otherwise, to block the highway that connects the two main cities of the country, La Paz and Santa Cruz. The “interculturals” are peasants who come from the mountainous side, but live in the lowlands of the country.

The union meeting was held immediately after the campesinos found out that the vice president was planning to travel to Chimoré. We do not guarantee [su seguridad] nor do we trust that he has good intentions; but on the contrary, they are authorities without principles that seek the divisionism of a united and organized people, seeking personal political interests”, warned the resolving vote. The next day, the union that had called the vice president reported that the invitation was still up. According to local radio Kausachun Coca, that responds to the Morales line, Choquehuanca arrived by air, was protected by a strong police contingent and the meeting was held in a military barracks. The photos released by the Government show him surrounded by leaders in a room at the Chimoré airport.

The journey of Choquehuanca further raises the internal temperature within the Bolivian ruling party, which is already divided in two, although the schism has not yet been formalized. On Sunday, April 2, Morales warned in a tweet that “MAS is not in the Government.” Since the celebration of the party’s anniversary on March 27, when he and the president, Luis Arce, fought a tough rhetorical battle, the distance between the two leaders has deepened to a point that most analysts consider “no return”.

The attempt by Morales’ former vice president, Álvaro García Linera, to bring them to a negotiating table was abruptly rejected by the former president, who, in another tweet, described García Linera as his “new enemy.” In response, García Linera told the press that he was “secondary” and that what really matters is that Arce and Morales resolve their differences. “Evo and Luis… get together, unite and reconstitute the strength of this movement,” he asked. The vice president who accompanied Morales during his 13 years in government and in exile asked both leaders not to continue with ambiguities: “If there is definitely no reconciliation, then now, tell the militancy, the people.” García Linera is the only notorious MAS militant who clearly admits that the object of this dispute is the presidential candidacy in the 2025 elections.

Evo Morales has spent the last few months criticizing Arce’s cabinet of ministers, whom he calls the “internal right,” for allegedly conspiring to discredit him in the public eye with investigations into alleged drug trafficking and corruption in his three governments. Another of his complaints is the alleged dismissal from the Government of those who follow him, called evistas. From the other side, the leaders close to Morales demand the resignation of the ministers out of fidelity to the “true process of change”, and attack the Government with all kinds of allegations of corruption.

The latest episode indicates that Morales’ bases are trying to give the Arce government the same treatment that they reserved in the 1990s for neoliberal governments, which were committed to the so-called war on drugs. In front of them, the roadblock weapon was particularly powerful. From this struggle emerged, at the end of the last century, the leader figure of Morales.

In his speech at the MAS anniversary ceremony, Arce asked that the party be “pluralist” and that divergent opinions be allowed “within the framework of ideological unity,” which was immediately ruled out by Morales in his own opinion. speech. He pointed out that pluralism has been used to “destroy the popular movement.” He also questioned: “What unit are we talking about? They speak of unity and underneath they are dividing with perks”, alluding to the efforts of Arce and Choquehuanca to obtain their own support within the social movements, efforts that are now being attempted to be cut short with this ban on visits that the coca growers of the wing evista and that it is likely to spread to other areas of the country.

